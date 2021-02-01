New Zealand calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi and detainees after military coup in Myanmar

New Zealand has called for a rapid return to civilian rule in Myanmar, after the country’s military seized power in a coup, arresting the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi and declaring a state of emergency for a year.

Myanmar’s military, the Tatmadaw, announced on its television station that it had seized control of the country, just hours before the country’s second democratically elected parliament was due to convene.

In a series of early morning arrests, leading National League for Democracy (NLD) politicians, including the Nobel peace prize-winning Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and pro-democracy activists were detained.

Suu Kyi and the NLD won November’s parliamentary election in a landslide, taking 396 of 476 seats, while the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won only 33 seats.

The Tatmadaw – which formerly ruled the country for decades under military dictatorship – alleged widespread election fraud, a charge dismissed by the country's electoral commission in recent days.

Aung Shine Oo/AP Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has reportedly been arrested by the country’s military in an coup.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand was calling for a rapid return to civilian rule and the swift release of Suu Kyi and those detained.

"We will ensure through our channels ... that we will voice not only our concern but our call for action. We will be keeping a vigilant eye on the potential impact [for] New Zealanders there, in Myanmar.”

Mahuta said she would take advice on New Zealand's existing aid programmes in the country, among "next steps" that could be taken.

Aung Shine Oo/AP Myanmar military commander-in-chief senior general Min Aung Hlaing casts his ballot at a polling station in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade saidit was “deeply troubled” by developments in Myanmar.

“We call for the swift release of all of those detained, and for any issues to be resolved through peaceful dialogue. An election has taken place and the democratic will of the people should be respected,” it said in a statement.

New Zealand has maintained an active interest in Myanmar’s transition to democracy, has provided aid and democracy building programmes to its citizens, and the ambassador to Myanmar, Steve Marshall, boasts of a longstanding friendship with Suu Kyi.

During her years under house arrest, Suu Kyi was hailed as a human rights hero and awarded the Nobel peace prize, among other accolades. But since being released in 2010 and joining the government, she has been internationally condemned for apparently supporting the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

New Zealand has no diplomatic staff in the country as its embassy was temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the spokeswoman said.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the detainees should be released.

Marshall joined a statement of diplomatic missions on Friday, declaring support for Myanmar’s democratic transition and urging the military to “adhere to democratic norms”.