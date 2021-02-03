Jacinda Ardern deflects Australia-China comments with joke about 40-year-old 'underarm incident'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ has raised the four-decades-old "underarm" cricketing scandal in an attempt to defuse a trans-Tasman squabble sparked by her trade minister.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor​ caused a stir last week when, in an interview, he advised Australia to “be more cautious with wording” to ease its contentious relationship with China.

O’Connor’s comments have continued to be a subject of discussion in Australia and China this week. The Government appears to have tried to remedy the situation: O’Connor called his Australian counterpart directly, and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta​ appeared on Australian television to restate the Government’s position.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after Medsafe grants Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine conditional approval for use in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Ardern, speaking to reporters in Northland on Wednesday, said she had called O’Connor after the interview, and did not “necessarily take that same position in the way he has presented it”.

“I gave him a quick call to touch base on the interview that he had, and get context from him,” she said.

Ardern said New Zealand and Australia “each have independent foreign policies, we're going to manage our own relationship our own way”.

“In the same way we don't expect Australia to give too much commentary on our relationship, we shouldn't give commentary on theirs.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use in New Zealand.

She had not heard directly from Australia on the matter.

“Oh gosh, if our relationship were that sensitive,” Ardern said, sarcastically, to a question of whether the trans-Tasman friendship had been damaged.

“It is an opportunity to raise we've just had the 40th anniversary of the 'underarm incident', lest we forget.”

Trade Minister Damien O'Connor at the signing of the NZ-China Free Trade Agreement upgrade last week.

The underarm bowling “incident” occurred in February 1981 in Melbourne, when Australian cricketer Trevor Chappell​, under the direction of his captain and brother Gregg Chappell​, controversially bowled underarm to deny New Zealand an opportunity to tie the match.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison​, appearing on Sky News on Tuesday, was questioned on New Zealand’s relevance to the “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing arrangement, in light of O’Connor’s comments.

Morrison said spoke broadly about the Five Eyes countries and liberal market democracies needed “to align more” to work against other systems, such as authoritarian regimes.

“We’ve got to continue to maintain our vigilance over this. And to do that, we’ve got to stick together on this stuff. It’s very important,” he said.

The Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid in China with strong links to the Chinese Communist Party, published an article on Tuesday saying New Zealand had a limited ability to mediate between China and Australia.

“New Zealand's Trade Minister Damien O'Connor on Thursday suggested that Australia needs to “show respect” to China. Obviously, Canberra has not reflected on its own responsibilities,” the author, Ning Tuanhui​, said.

"Liberal democracy all the way forever," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in response to a question about New Zealand trade minister's comments about the Australia-China relationship.

Mahuta, speaking to Australia’s ABC News on Thursday evening, said: “The bilateral relationships of any other country are a matter for those countries. Certainly, in terms of the China-Australia relationship, that is really not something that we can or should comment on”.

O’Connor’s advice to Australia

Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia TV programme after the signing of the New Zealand-China free trade agreement upgrade on Tuesday, O’Connor was asked how New Zealand could mediate between Australia and China.

“We have free and frank discussions with them, and I guess that honesty and frankness is something that China appreciates, we certainly do from our side,” he said.

“I can’t speak for Australia and the way it runs its diplomatic relationships, but clearly if they were to follow us and show respect, I guess a little more diplomacy from time to time and be cautious with wording, then they too, hopefully, could be in a similar situation.

“We have the benefit of being a small country, we’ve always maintained our independence ... and I guess over time hopefully that’s given us the opportunity to be a good mediator, facilitator, and our chair of APEC this year does provide an opportunity for us to do whatever we can to build relationships.”