Aotearoa's first Matariki public holiday to fall on June 24, 2022 - get ready to wrap up work on a Thursday

People on the streets of Christchurch share what they know - and in some cases, what they don't - about Matariki.

The long, winter holiday drought in Aotearoa will be broken next year by the new Matariki public holiday, which will fall on Friday June 24.

Announcing the 2022 date at Waitangi, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it would be the first public holiday “that recognises te Ao Māori” (the Māori world).

“It’s great to have the date locked in for next year. This will be a day to acknowledge our nation’s unique, shared identity, and the importance of tikanga Māori.”

As Stuff revealed on Thursday, Aotearoa’s newest public holiday will not have a fixed date every year, but shift around in the same manner as Easter. It is anticipated that the new holiday will always fall on a Monday or a Friday.

Stephen Chadwick The Matariki cluster will send Aotearoa a new public holiday in 2022.

READ MORE:

* What happens next for Labour's promised Matariki public holiday?

* Universal reo Māori in schools: Its time has come

* Matariki should be a public holiday



Ardern said it would also break up the lag between public holidays that currently exists between Queen’s Birthday in early June and Labour Day in late October.

The Government's advisory group, comprising experts in mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) and chaired by Dr Rangiānehu Matamua came up with the method for selecting the date.

Matariki – sometimes referred to as Māori New Year – arrives mid-winter and marks the beginning of the new year for many iwi with the reappearance of the Matariki constellation (Pleiades) in the east.

The group had to balance the differing dates for marking Matariki between iwi, and fit in the timing with the lunar calendar.

RICKY WILSON Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the first date for the new Matariki holiday. (file)

Māori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti Minister Kelvin Davis said the group would support the development of resources to educate the public on Matariki and the celebrations.

The advisory group would work on recommended dates for the next 30 years, and the Holiday Act would be amended this year to add the new Matariki holiday.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said the new holiday would boost tourism “as Kiwis plan more mid-winter getaways”.

“And once the borders reopen, it will give businesses a uniquely New Zealand holiday experience to market to the world.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times Expert and advisory group chair Dr Rangiānehu Matamua. (file)

The members of the Matariki group were Professor Rangiānehu Matamua (chair), Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Rereata Makiha, Victoria Campbell, Dr Pauline Harris, Dr Ruakere Hond, and Jack Thatcher.

Speaking previously to Stuff, Dr Matamua said Matariki was built around three things.

The first one was acknowledging people who had died since the last rising of Matariki. “It’s about remembering the ones who have passed.”

The second element was celebrating the present, he said. “That’s mostly with feasting – and celebration.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Workplace Relations and safety Minister Michael Wood said the new holiday would boost tourism. (file)

The third part was planning for the future – looking ahead at plans for the next season.

“It acknowledges the environment, it’s about unity, collectivity and sharing.

“All the things that really are the best part of humanity, I guess.”

Matamua is an associate professor at the University of Waikato, and his research fields include Māori astronomy and star lore, Māori culture, and Māori language development.