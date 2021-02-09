Lack of progress on birth certificate law change frustrates transgender community

Transgender Kiwis are “frustrated” a law change making it easier to amend sex details on their birth certificates has still not gone ahead.

Currently, people who want to amend their birth certificate have to involve the Family Court and present medical evidence of a physical sexual transition.

Auckland woman Allyson Hamblett said it is critical for transgender people to be able to update important documentation easily.

“The current legislation does not allow me or anyone else to do that,” Hamblett said.

Hamblett, who is originally from the United Kingdom and is now living in Auckland’s Ponsonby, has been calling for a change to the law since 2009.

In 2016, Hamblett started a petition to Parliament calling on the Minister of Internal Affairs to enable adults to change the sex details on any official documentation without any requirement for medical treatment, and without the need to resort to a court process.

In 2006, Hamblett went through the process of changing the details on her birth certificate, but said it was hard to navigate.

“I found trying to find a lawyer the hardest part, and it took me three months for my application to be completed.

“Many trans people don’t go through the process because it's too difficult and many people I know have had to wait anywhere for three months up to 18 months for the change to go through.”

The bill that would make the process easier – the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill – was deferred in 2019.

The change would see a self-declaration model for sex being used, bringing birth certificates into line with drivers' licences and passports.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Internal affairs Minister Jan Tinetti agreed the current Act could have a negative impact on the transgender and intersex community.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Hamblett wrote to Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti about the issue.

In a written reply, Tinetti said the Citizenship Act 1977 did not allow Internal Affairs to issue replacement citizenship certificates with attributes differing from the original grant of citizenship.

“I recognise this can have negative impacts on the transgender and intersex communities, and I acknowledge the importance of having documents which align with your identity,” she said.

Hamblett’s petition was being considered by a select committee, Tinetti said, and the Government would consider it when a suitable legislative vehicle became available.

DELIA GIANDEINI/UNSPLASH A recent survey found 83 per cent of New Zealand’s trans community had the incorrect gender listed on their birth certificate. (File photo)

“I recognise that it has been some time since that response, however no such vehicle has become available,” Tinetti said.

The issue would require consideration due to potential implications, such as dual citizenship, and would ideally be considered with other potential changes to the Act, Tinetti said.

“Officials at the department will ensure this issue is considered in the development of any future bill, but I cannot say when this will be.”

A recent health survey, Counting Ourselves, found New Zealand’s trans communities face serious mental health inequities in comparison to the general population.

That poll also revealed 83 per cent of survey participants had the incorrect gender listed on their birth certificate.