Political platitudes give way to change at Waitangi: Women will speak on the paepae

The parliamentary pōwhiri on the Waitangi treaty grounds on Thursday featured the standard political platitudes, and a promise to change.

The Government and parliamentarians were welcomed onto Te Whare Rūnanga on the Waitangi treaty grounds on Thursday, for the annual pōwhiri with Ngāpuhi leaders at the place where the partnership which founded New Zealand was formed.

Sometimes contentious, always theatrical; the Government came with a clutch of announcements and its report card on some knotty issues from the year before, a point Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was keen to emphasis.

But the National Party came away having earned a promise.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the first Matariki public holiday, for 2022, at Waitangi on Thursday.

In her speech, Ardern held up as achievements a reduction in the number of prisoners, a resolution at Ihumātao, the inclusion of some of Oranga Tamariki’s fiercest critics in the agency’s reform.

It appeared to be received encouragingly. But persistently poor outcomes for Māori, including in justice, health, and housing, were not ignored.

“We are Aotearoa, there will always be clouds,” Ardern said in her speech.

RICKY WILSON National Party deputy leader Dr Shane Reti walking onto Te Whare Rūnanga on Thursday.

She did not speak of transformational change, a former catch-cry, but “foundational change” – the Government’s announced public holiday for Matariki, a pledge to teach New Zealand history in schools, and a $150 million fund set-up for the dragging Ngāpuhi Treaty negotiations.

Afterward, she said she “proactively raised” the persistent issues, but there would be no “seismic shift” within 12 months.

Ngāpuhi kaumatua Waihoroi Shortland​, who had the final word after Ardern, said he had been aroused by the rhetoric for the first time – and economic sovereignty that was once taken could be seen on the horizon.

RICKY WILSON The pōwhiri for parliamentarians at the Waitangi treaty grounds was held on Thursday.

And the offer of a fund had him turn to his own people: “If we say this is not enough, what is enough?”

Shortland responded directly to a challenge from National deputy leader Shane Reti, promising to allow all women political leaders – National's Judith Collins and the Green Party’s Marama Davidson – to speak on the paepae next year.

“Next year it will be fixed,” he said to Reti.

RICKY WILSON A haka welcoming parliamentarians on to Te Whare Rūnanga marae.

“You don’t become leaders of this nation without opportunity to show leadership.”

Reti, in his earlier speech, lamented both his election loss in Whangārei and that Collins was not being invited to speak.

“Why is that? Perhaps it’s because she’s a woman. Don’t forget the mana of women and their role as the house of mankind,” he said, in what was a last minute addition to his te Reo speech.

RICKY WILSON The full cohort of politicians heading on to the upper treaty grounds.

ACT leader David Seymour said he complimented the Waitangi National Trust Board for keeping the treaty grounds in such condition for the country – noting the Government was not required for this.

For the libertarian politician, this was as political as he got. He walked away from the marae frustrated at Ardern's “campaign announcements” at the event, saying politicians had agreed with deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis to contain their speech to general, nation building sentiments beforehand.

“I think there's some cynicism in giving $150m away, then coming up to announce a holiday. The honest conversations New Zealand needs to solve its problems are more substantial than that,” he said afterward.

RICKY WILSON Titewhai Harawira, Jacinda Ardern, and Judith Collins sitting at Te Whare Rūnanga.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono​, new to Parliament, joked that he was “usually with the protestors” at the treaty grounds during Waitangi celebrations.

But Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson – thanked for his "deep pockets” in establishing the iwi settlement fund – garnered the most laughs for a speech, largely in te Reo, in which he described marrying into Ngāti Porou.