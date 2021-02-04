Nanaia Mahuta lays out vision for NZ foreign policy: China for trade, US for defence, and Pacific at the centre

Nanaia Mahuta is New Zealand's first Māori female foreign minister. She has been in Parliament since she was 26 and has strong links to the Kingitanga movement.

China for trade, the United States for security, and the Pacific front-and-centre: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has laid out her vision for New Zealand's foreign policy.

Mahuta gave her first policy speech to the world’s New Zealand-posted diplomats at a waterfront bar in Paihia on Thursday evening, part of Waitangi celebrations and one of the biggest nights of the diplomatic calendar.

A central theme was the bi-cultural partnership between Māori and the Crown found in the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, cast as an example of what New Zealand could bring to diplomacy. Mahuta also reaffirmed a focus on the Pacific and spoke of her own desire to build relationships in Africa.

“It has previously been difficult to bring indigenous relationships to the fore. I believe the time has come to ensure a more inclusive approach to indigenous issues being a feature of foreign policy.

RICKY WILSON Foriegn Minister Nanaia Mahuta gave her inaugural foreign poliy speech at a event for New Zealand-posted diplomats at Paihia on Thursday evening.

“We must be deliberate on this front otherwise civil unrest, poverty and social deprivation are likely to emerge – it does not have to be this way.”

The prior coalition Government launched the “Pacific Reset”, a near-billion-dollar investment and reorientation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's focus. Mahuta said the reset was “an important commitment”.

“For those who seek to partner in the Pacific we need a renewed commitment and effort to recharge our approach to support the security and prosperity of the region.”

Mahuta said she believed there was “cause for optimism internationally”, as countries worked together on global problems such as Covid-19.

“Global initiatives are accelerated when all of the great powers participate and cooperate,” she said, referring directly to the United States, praising President Joe Biden’s committment to the World Health Organisation and Paris Agreement on climate.

RICKY WILSON The representatives for more than 40 countries attended the event, part of Waitangi celebrations, on Thursday.

The United States was an “integral defence and security partner”, and a relationship that would strengthen, she said.

China was important, New Zealand’s largest trading partner, and opportunities would be sought “to work together where we are able to”.

“I’m also personally keen to put more effort into our relationships across Africa, where I believe there is great scope for mutually beneficial partnerships centred on political, trade and economic interests.”

Mahuta said New Zealand would “do our bit” in the Pacific Island Forum and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote human rights, democracy, the rule of law, and remove barriers to trade.

Diplomats from more than 40 countries attended the event, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and many from the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.