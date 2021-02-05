Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ministers pick up paintbrushes for fundraiser

Senior Government ministers have picked up a paintbrush to help children learn their history.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stuck to a “spoken word” style, while Minister for the Arts Carmel Sepuloni offered a pointed response to recent, racist remarks from former Auckland politician John Banks.

The ministers were at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangārei on Thursday to meet the co-founders of the Hā Foundation, which teaches Aotearoa New Zealand history in schools through creating art.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern puts the final touches on a piece of art in Whangārei on Thursday.

The visit served as a photo opportunity for Ardern and her ministers, and for the foundation it was a chance to benefit from speaking to decision makers: Co-founder Justice Hetaraka​ made a strong plea for funding support to extend their programme.

Whether the foundation will benefit from the politicians’ creative offerings is less than certain.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Minister Kiri Allan started strong but overcommitted, when given some 20 minutes to create an artwork in Whangārei.

Ardern quickly painted the background of a small canvas black – a form she has displayed at prior art fundraising efforts.

Her message, above a signature which she admitted was messy: “ABC 5x5 Hītori”.

It was meant to convey what is learnt at school, hītori meaning history.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Minister Kelvin Davis painted his hand Labour red for his artwork, which was largely unintelligible thanks to Minister Willie Jackson’s contribution.

Sepuloni appeared to agonise over her larger canvas, taking time to draft her vision on a piece of paper. It was a window, each of the four panes filled with a message to retort to Banks’ comments.

“We don’t want to jump through your windows. We just want you to look through your window. To see what is possible. And how great our future can be together.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Minister Carmel Sepuloni wrote a pointed retort to former Auckland politician John Banks in her piece.

Sepuloni said Banks’ recent on-radio comments – that “stone age” Māori would “be coming through your bathroom window” – echoed the same message she had heard for decades, including from former prime minister Jenny Shipley.

“It’s something that keeps coming up,” Sepuloni said.

Minister Kiri Allen pulled out masking tape to section off a canvas for her own lengthy statement about building a new Aotearoa, only to concede she had over-committed and would not complete the piece.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looking at a picture taken at Ihumātao, a place she has not visited despite an invitation, due to a recently resolved land dispute.

Ministers Kelvin Davis and Willie Jackson collaborated on the most unintelligible painting. Davis applied paint to his hand to create a hand print, Jackson scrawled an unreadable message about hīkoi – but was convinced the canvas was worth $500.

Ardern, speaking about the value of art to the audience during the pōwhiri, said: “There always more than what is seen on face value ... I think as Helen Clark rightly recognised when prime minister, these are things that are nation building.”

As always, art remained in the eye of the beholder.