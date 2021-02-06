PM Jacinda Ardern willing to return to Te Tii marae after muted Waitangi celebrations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she may visit the politically fraught Te Tii marae if invited in coming years, after a week of Waitangi celebrations which drew little political controversy.

Politics barely broke through to the fore at the treaty grounds on Waitangi Day on Saturday. A lone protestor screamed, “There is no kindness here”, from the front of the crowd as the dawn ceremony ended.

The week's events have been a more muted affair for the politicians, who in the past have campaigned more heavily and confronted aggressive protests and mudslinging.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern serving breakfast to attendees of the Waitangi day dawn service.

Ardern, asked to reflect on the week's celebrations after a stint behind the barbecue feeding the crowd breakfast, said it had been a “fantastic environment”.

“Increasingly, the lead-up to Waitangi Day is being used as a chance for good robust debate, good discussion, and that's as it should be,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A lone protestor cried out after the Waitangi dawn service on Thursday.

“I hear from people who come to Waitangi for the first time at this time of year is that it is such, you know, a fantastic experience, and that it is very different to what they may have seen portrayed in the past.”

Ardern said the invitation to visit Te Tii wasn’t extended to her this year.

The return of Labour MPs to the marae earlier in the week had been a result of the desire of Rudy Taylor, a Ngāpuhi leader and Labour stalwart who died recently.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A Maori warden hugs a protester who, among many things, shouted about abortion law and closing borders.

Prime ministers have stayed away from Te Tii, the lower marae at Waitangi, since 2018. Official proceedings were moved to the upper marae, Te Whare Runanga, by the organising trust due to increasing tensions.

“When those who are involved with the organisation of the events here want me or wish to invite me to return to Te Tii, then that's what I'll look to do,” Ardern said.

As the prime minister toiled over a giant pile of bacon on the barbecue for the annual cook-up, stopping to film a Facebook Live video in between, former Labour MP Dover Samuels sifted through the crowd.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waka take to the water from the treaty grounds on Saturday.

He said he had been attending Waitangi celebrations for six decades and remembered when Labour prime minister Norman Kirk in 1973 took the hand of a young Māori boy and walked with him to the podium.

“This is what New Zealand is all about,” Samuels said.

“[Waitangi] has been a process of having a circus, and then changing, and changing ... It became a political arena, but now I think that there's seems to be a new atmosphere, a new spirit.”

RICKY WILSON Dawn breaks during the Waitangi dawn service, at the treaty grounds on Saturday.

He recalled accompanying former prime minister Helen Clark to Te Tii marae in 2004, when she was jostled – and did not return.

The incident had “degraded” her status as prime minister, he said.

“Things have changed and those times, and before that, if you have a look there was a lot of aggression, a lot of aggro, there's a lot of, there was a lot of mamae, hurt.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Service-goers watch the bagpipes at Waitangi day celebrations.

Samuels attributed this year’s shift in spirit to a new generation of politicians, and perhaps Ardern.

Former New Zealand First MP and Cabinet Minister Shane Jones, also in the crowd for the ceremony, said the dawn karakia on Waitangi Day was always a special moment, but Ardern and the barbecue were becoming increasingly popular.

“The loaves and fishes which has been initiated by Jacinda when she became the prime minister is growing in popularity each year.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A bagpiper at the treaty ground on Thursday morning.

“I think some come for spiritual nourishment, most come to have Jacinda's kai in their puku.”

He said he didn't miss being part of the political contingent this year – he had been attending the event since he was a youngster.

“Whoever's got the reins, kia kaha ki a rātou (I hope they get stuck in),” he said.