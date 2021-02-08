New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett ties the knot in Parliament

Labour MP for New Plymouth Glen Bennett and partner Jon O’Neill finally wed on Waitangi weekend after twice postponing their ceremony last year because of Covid-19.

Instead of rings, New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett and school teacher Jon O’Neill exchanged a traditional Māori cloak at their wedding at Parliament on Monday.

The first-term Labour MP and O’Neill were wed in a special ceremony in the Legislative Council Chamber attended by the two men’s families, friends, MPs Andrew Little, Louisa Wall, Tamati Coffee and the deputy speaker of the house Adrian Rurawhe.

”We weren’t traditional in the ceremony. We had wedding rings, but we wore them before the service,” Bennett said.

O’Neill has whakapapa with Ngāpui, in the Far North, and he wore the korowai (cloak) as the ceremony began.

READ MORE:

* Why New Plymouth voters went for Labour

* Election 2020: New MP to hit the ground running after surprise win

* Election 2020: Glen Bennett to keep it real during 'world's longest job interview'



“His family took the korowai off Jon and then cloaked me as the two families became one,” Bennett said.

The korowai would also play a significant role in another milestone of his parliamentary career on Tuesday.

“I will wear that and that will be something that gives me strength for tomorrow’s maiden speech in Parliament.

“It all kind of weaves together.”

Ross Giblin O’Neill and Bennett exchanged wedding rings before the service.

It was third time lucky for the couple, who have been together for two and a half years. Covid-19 had twice thwarted their previous attempts to wed in 2020.

Bennett said it was special to have Wall, who championed the legalisation of gay marriage in New Zealand, at their union in the very place where change was made to allow same-sex marriages.

“That was really powerful, it was really significant.”

He also acknowledged the overwhelming love they felt from all those in attendance.

“At the end of the day it was having all our whānau, all of our friends to support us, that was the most special thing.

“People just wanted to be here with us and wanted to celebrate with us and wanted to honour our commitment to our future together.”

Ross Giblin O’Neill and Bennett held their wedding ceremony in front of family, friends and colleagues at the Legislative Council Chamber of Parliament.

Bennett said there were no sign of pre-ceremony nerves until the arrival of family and friends.

“We walked in and felt all the love and support in the room but it also made us really nervous.

“It was scarily nerve-racking but exciting realising we have so much love and support.”

He said the day represented the beginning of the couple’s future together.

“Today was affirming us, but then also pushing us forward to serve our communities better as a couple.”