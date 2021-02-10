New MP reveals death threats, racism from top paediatric surgeon in maiden speech

Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma spoke of his experiences about being racially harassed and bullied, during his maiden speech in Parliament.

Hamilton West’s new MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has revealed how he suffered months of racial persecution from a top surgeon while at university.

Sharma, who made the revelations during his maiden speech to Parliament on Tuesday night, was immediately embraced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern following the delivery of his at-times confronting and emotional address.

He was one of several newly-elected MPs to make their speaking debuts in the House that night.

“When I was at university a prominent paediatric surgeon bullied me for months and said ‘You people come to our country. I will kill you and ruin your career’”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Gaurav Sharma is embraced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern following the delivery of his maiden speech.

Sharma also spoke about his experiences copping xenophobic abuse while on the campaign trail in Hamilton.

“In 2017, I found some people who refused to shake my hand, not because they did not believe in my political ideology or that of my party's policies but because my skin tone did not match theirs.

“In the more recent election, I woke up one morning to find out that one lovely Hamiltonian was harassed and verbally abused by two sets of people for having signs supporting ‘a curry candidate’. Racial discrimination is not new to me. Neither in politics nor in other spheres of life.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma spoke of his experiences about being racially harassed and bullied, during his maiden speech in Parliament on Tuesday night.

“While these incidences do not represent the majority of people in Aotearoa who have embraced me with open arms, and who I now represent, it is important that we acknowledge racism is still alive in Hamilton and in Aotearoa.”

Sharma, who won the Hamilton West electorate for Labour by 6267 votes over incumbent National MP Tim Macindoe in last year’s general election, also highlighted the dramatic and dire situations he frequently encountered while working as a GP in the city.

“I saw first-hand in my community the effects of domestic violence and abuse, where a young woman was raped and beaten by her partner for many days before she could escape to seek help. I saw our rangatahi stuck in vicious cycles of methamphetamine addiction. I saw parents who lost their kids to Oranga Tamariki.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Dr Gaurav Sharma won the Hamilton West electorate for Labour by 6267 votes over incumbent National MP Tim Macindoe in last year’s general election,

Like many maiden MP’s speeches, Sharma’s was largely autobiographical and covered numerous achievements and challenges. He was born in India, in the Himalayas, and came to New Zealand when he was 12 years old.

“My father migrated to New Zealand a few years before my mother and I, with $250 in his pocket and a dream for a better life. It took him over six years to find a job in his field of work in engineering, but he did not give up.

“He slept at night on benches in Auckland domain, eating meals at Hare Krishna and Auckland City Mission, working as a labourer putting tarmac on roads and packing food in cold storage units, selling vacuum cleaners door to door and driving taxi, so that I could have access to the best education in the world.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “It is important that we acknowledge racism is still alive in Hamilton and in Aotearoa,” Gaurav Sharma told his colleagues in Parliament on Tuesday night.

Sharma attended Auckland Grammar school, where he graduated as the Proxime Accessit, before going on to study medicine at Auckland University. He later applied for and was accepted for an internship at the World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva.

Later, back in New Zealand, he joined the board of Auckland Refugee Council to fight for the doubling of the country’s refugee quota, while simultaneously working at hospitals around the country.

He also spent time working at hospitals in Mongolia; attended business school for two years at George Washington University in the United States; studied mergers and acquisitions in writer Jules Verne's hometown in Nantes in France; and worked on a trade agreement project on agriculture in Vietnam.

His time in Washington DC helped him realise the difference between good and bad politicians, he said.

“The constant attack on media, the populist and nationalist rhetoric, the fake attack ads on opponents, the utter disregard for facts and science – a post-truth world that on hindsight had all the hallmarks of its making, but at that time still could not be imagined in our worst nightmares.”