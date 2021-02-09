Major rift in the Pacific as five Micronesian countries leave Pacific Islands Forum

A major rift has opened in the Pacific as five Micronesian states declare they will leave the Pacific Islands Forum despite New Zealand’s efforts to maintain regional stability.

Nauru, Kiribati, Palau, the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia, on Tuesday announced they would withdraw from the forum, the leading regional political body, however a “saddened” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is hopeful they will return.

The five Micronesian nations have been frustrated that former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna​ was appointed to forum’s secretary general by vote, saying it was the sub-region's turn for their candidate, Gerald Zackios, to hold the position.

“There is no value in participating in an organisation that does not respect established agreements, including the gentlemen’s agreement on sub-regional rotation,” a joint statement from the five country’s prime ministers said.

The five countries have a year to withdraw from the 17-strong Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), and have in their pact allowed for each other to change course.

Ardern said New Zealand would encourage the leaders to stay in the forum.

"We're very saddened by that decision, of course ... The strength of the Pacific Islands Forum is the wide representation and of course we want to see that remain.”

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said it was “regrettable” the countries had planned to pull away.

“I expect that there will be a high level of conversation amongst leaders to see whether or not we can work to bring everyone into the regional collaboration through the PIF.”

New Zealand had thrown its support behind Puna after it was clear he had won the posting, Mahuta said. But she would not confirm whether New Zealand voted for him in the secret ballot.

"We were well aware during the conversation that the Micronesian states had a candidate that they were strongly in favour of. There was no indication until after the PIF that they intended to pull out,” she said.

"We made a determination on who we thought might promote regional cohesion.”

Dr Anna Powles​, a Pacific security studies expert at Massey University, said the “gentleman's agreement” raised by the Micronesian states had not always played out as described, and was never codified.

"[The frustration] goes far deeper in the sense that the Micronesian states have often felt, for want of a better word, kind of left out of the forum ... that the forum has traditionally been dominated by key states in the southern part of the Pacific.

“We're also talking about a younger generation of leaders as well, so there is a little bit of push back against the older guard in the Pacific.”

Powles said it was unclear what the states would gain from leaving the forum, having contributed significantly on climate change, fisheries, and oceans governance issues.

The move challenged New Zealand’s aspirations for the region, including the Government’s “Pacific Reset" diplomatic push.

"A key element of the Pacific Reset has been about strengthening regionalism, and strengthening the resilience of the region as a buffer against threats to the international rules-based order.”