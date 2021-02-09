New Zealand suspends political, military contact with Myanmar after coup

New Zealand will end political and military contact with Myanmar after a military coup which deposed a democratically elected government.

Ardern, making the announcement after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, said all “high-level political contact would be ended, and New Zealand's aid programme “should not” be delivered in conjunction with, or benefit, the military.

A travel ban on Myanmar's military leaders will also be formalised later in the week.

Myanmar’s military, the Tatmadaw, seized control of the country last week, just hours before the country’s second democratically elected parliament was due to convene.

In a series of early morning arrests, leading National League for Democracy (NLD) politicians, including the Nobel peace prize-winning leader of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Ardern said the Government's response represented “important, fundamental changes” to the relationship between New Zealand and Myanmar.

“New Zealand will continue to monitor closely the situation in Myanmar," she said.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, earlier on Tuesday, said New Zealand’s response to the coup could involve sanctions.

"We're working with allies in terms of next steps and actions, and we're wanting to ensure that there is a strong community of interest to ensure that there is a strong transition to democracy.

"It possibly could [involve sanctions], and those are matters being discussed within each respective country, and as we come together [and discuss] what our next steps could be together.

Mahuta said it was New Zealand’s ambition to have Myanmar return to civilian rule as soon as possible.

"We've long expressed our concern in terms of positively transitioning to democratic rule in Myanmar,” she said.