'You do you bro': Labour MP Tāmati Coffey takes a crack at tie-strike from Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi kicked out of House for refusal to wear a tie.

You do you bro – you do you.

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey has taken a swing at Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi over his tie-strike in Parliament, questioning his multitasking skills.

Coffey criticised his former Waiariki electorate opponent in a Facebook post, rubbishing Waititi’s stance as self-serving.

Coffey says he can wear a tie and pounamu and pass legislation at the same time.

READ MORE:

* Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi kicked out of House for refusal to wear a tie

* Māori Party calls on Crown to take responsibility for the past in co-leaders' maiden speeches

* Election 2020: Māori Party gains second waka in stunning return to Parliament



SUPPLIED/Stuff No tie required – Labour MP Tāmati Coffey in a more casual mode here, says Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi is wasting time arguing with the House Speaker Trevor Mallard.

“You are not there to fight with the speaker about ties. That kind of politics serves no one but yourself.”

Waititi was expelled from the House in its first 2021 sitting for refusing to wear a neck tie. He was wearing a hei tiki necklace in place of a tie, which he said was “Māori business attire”.

Speaking to Stuff after the incident, Speaker Trevor Mallard said it was regrettable, but he had to enforce the rules as they stood.

“There’s nothing stopping Rawiri wearing his hei tiki if he wants to, but it’s not an alternative to a tie.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi is reprimanded by House speaker Trevor Mallard during the first sitting of Parliament in 2021.

When Waititi left the chamber he said: “It's not about ties it's about cultural identity mate.”

The Māori Party made a remarkable come-back in the 2020 election – winning two seats in Parliament between Waititi and fellow co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

That success, for a party that was wiped out electorally in 2017, came on the back of Waititi’s victory in the Māori electorate Waiariki, which covers Bay of Plenty and South Waikato.

That seat was previously held by Coffey, who returned to Parliament on the party list.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who wore a tie herself into the debating chamber. (file)

Since the victory, the party has remained in the public eye, including several brushes between Waititi and Mallard.

Last year Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer walked out of the House only hours after it first session of the term started over a disagreement on Waititi’s use of te reo.

Coffey said the job of MP was about representing “our people, to help our people”. “Your job is not about you.”

He said while Waititi was busy arguing with Mallard, Labour's Māori caucus was launching the Matariki holiday for next year, introducing Māori history in schools and passing legislation under urgency to ease the creation of council Māori wards.

“You know the saying bro – ‘you do you’. But while you’re doing that, we’ll take care of everyone else. While wearing my tie and my pounamu.”

Coffey would not speak to Stuff on the matter saying he had commented in the post.