RMA to be scrapped, Environment Minister explains new three-law plan

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment minister David Parker walk to a post-Cabinet press briefing in the Beehive Theatrette. RMA reform is a key long term part of the Government’s strategy to stabilise house prices.

Environment Minister David Parker has announced the Resource Management Act (RMA) will be scrapped, but the new planning regime won’t be passed towards the end of 2022.

The replacement legislation will effectively go through the first half of the legislative process twice – with a special select committee inquiry convened to examine the draft legislation before it's properly introduced to Parliament when it will go to select committee again.

Both Labour and National promised to replace the Resource Management Act, or RMA, New Zealand’s key planning law. National tried to overhaul the RMA in its last term of Government, but couldn’t secure the numbers in the house to do so.

The RMA has often been blamed for high house prices due to, critics say, its tendency to make land expensive and difficult to develop. The 30-year-old Act also has critics who say that it does not do enough to protect the environment.

In 2019, Parker kicked off the reform process, commissioning retired judge Tony Randerson to review the law. Last year, Randerson recommended repealing the RMA with three laws.

Labour agreed and it will spend most of the current Parliamentary term passing those laws. It will be the biggest shake up of planning laws in a generation.