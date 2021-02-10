New Green MP travelled to Mexico to see step-mother who has aggressive cancer

New Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March travelled to Mexico to see his step-mother who has breast cancer and recently had an aggressive relapse, and has been given six to 12 months to live.

In a Facebook post explaining the trip, Menéndez March said his father had also undergone major surgery with long-lasting effects during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the person who had cared for the couple had become extremely ill herself and was unable to care for them.

His post followed reports that he was in managed isolation in New Zealand, having travelled despite advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade for Kiwis to avoid overseas trips because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Menéndez March, who was born in Mexico, said he had returned to New Zealand with his long-term partner, for whom he had been trying to secure a visa since last June.

He said he would like to acknowledge his “immense privilege”.

“The Green Party has always stood for truth and transparency. Because of this, I am going to go into detail, (as much as my family is comfortable) as to why I made the difficult decision to return home,”Menéndez March said in the post.

“I understand that many New Zealanders do not have the resources or the available leave from work to go and visit their very sick and dying parents.

“I understand the collective loss in that and I acknowledge that the difficult decision I made to return to Tijuana was also one grounded in good fortune.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Ricardo Menéndez March is currently in managed isolation, having returned from Mexico, where he was born.

He added: ”Before becoming a Member of Parliament last year, due to the ill health of my father and step-mum, I had booked an urgent flight home to go and care for my parents.”

He was surprised at being elected to Parliament in October, as a result of which he had delayed the trip because of the importance of representing New Zealanders as a newly-elected MP.

His step mother and father were cared for during October and November by his long-term partner, who had been based in Mexico.

Menéndez March said that with the summer break approaching, he had sought advice from party co-leader Marama Davidson and party whip Jan Logie on travelling to Mexico to care for his parents.

He received their blessing and booked a December 13 flight.

A spokesperson for the Green Party earlier said Menéndez March had followed the appropriate processes for returning.

“Ricardo returned to his home of origin for serious personal family matters,” the spokesperson said. “He followed the appropriate processes to return. We look forward to seeing him upon his return.”

Menéndez March said he had applied for an emergency allocation for managed isolation, but he accepted he had not met the necessary criteria.

He managed to secure a spot in managed isolation from February 1, enabling him and his partner to travel to New Zealand.