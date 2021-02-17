Jacinda Ardern, Scott Morrison agree to work in 'spirit of our relationship' over alleged Isis terrorist

A war of words has erupted between Australia and New Zealand over a suspected Islamic State woman arrested today at the Syrian border.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has had a "constructive" phone call with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison about an alleged Isis terrorist with New Zealand citizenship arrested in Turkey.

Ardern publicly lambasted the Australian prime minister on Tuesday, revealing his government unilaterally stripped the 26-year-old woman's Australian citizenship due to her travelling to Syria to join Isis – effectively dumping the issue on New Zealand's doorstep.

The woman, who had lived in Australia for two decades and travelled to Syria on an Australian passport, was arrested with her two young children in Turkey on Monday evening.

Turkey has in recent years deported hundreds of foreigners who travelled to the region to join the Isis terror group.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta are disappointed in Aussie PM Scott Morrison, and Australia’s stance on the Kiwi terrorist arrested in Turkey.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesman for Ardern said the two prime ministers shared a “constructive” phone call.

“Regardless of the steps taken in this case to-date, both New Zealand and Australia acknowledge that this case now has a number of complexities.

“We are working through those issues in the spirit of our relationship”

Lukas Coch/AAP Image/AAP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra.

Morrison on Tuesday appeared relaxed about his decision, and the angry response it garnered from Ardern, saying it was his job to protect Australia’s interests.

“That's my job. And it's my job as the Australian Prime Minister to put Australia's national security interests first. I think all Australians would agree with that.

“There is still a lot more unknown about this case and where it sits and where it may go to next. And so, I think that will also be a subject for the discussions.

“But Australia's interest here is that we do not want to see terrorists who fought with terrorism organisations enjoying privileges of citizenship.”

Ardern said that after she raised the woman’s status with Morrison, Australia “abdicated its responsibilities” and acted in bad faith by unilaterally cancelling the woman’s citizenship.

"You can imagine my response ... New Zealand is, frankly, tired of having Australia export its problems. But now there are two children involved, and so we have to resolve this issue with the interest of those children in mind.

“My view in these cases was that bilaterally – between New Zealand and Australia – we needed to work these things through.”