Covid-19: National leader Judith Collins says lockdown could lift with no new community cases

The National Party leader talks to Stuff about the latest lockdown, managed isolation facilities and saliva testing for coronavirus.

National Party leader Judith Collins says with no new community Covid-19 cases it appears the lockdown of Auckland could be lifted.

Collins, in an interview with Stuff, would not take a firm stance on whether Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should lift a three-day lockdown of Auckland on Wednesday, though she said “we need to make sure that we don't have any further lockdowns that we don't need to”.

She said Ardern “didn’t have much choice” when shifting the country’s alert levels at the discovery of three new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, but with no new community cases identified by Wednesday morning, she was hopeful the alert level will soon shift.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff On Wednesday morning Judith Collins said "we need to make sure that we don't have any further lockdowns that we don't need to".

"If we have no more cases, and there's no reason why not, and all of the close contacts have been tested, I think we might be having that sort of result,” Collins said.

Yet, if Collins were at the Cabinet table, she would not rule out keeping the city in lockdown if a new community case emerged.

"I think I'd be pretty wary of lifting it in those circumstances, just because you don't know where these people have contacted further ... It would be a pretty brave Government that went against the medical advice.”

She said there needed to be a clear plan to take Auckland and the rest of the country down alert levels.

"There are plenty of people in Auckland in particular, but all around the country, that are saying look this is their busiest time in work and in business, and that this lockdown is costing the country over $30 million a day according to the economists.

Collins said there was “a mixed response in the community” to the threat of Covid-19. While she believed New Zealanders had a low tolerance for the virus, “we take the scanning for granted, we don't seem to have the roll-out of the Bluetooth card yet”.

She said the Government needed to consider building purpose built managed isolation and quarantine facilities out of the Auckland CBD, proposing that farms on the outskirt of Hamilton might be a suitable location.

Minister for Covid-19 Chris Hipkins has said it would be difficult to staff facilities in less populated locations, and it would not be a good use of resources considering how long such facilities would be used for.

Collins said: "I'm not sure that this is just a one-year wonder, the Covid-19 virus. Other pandemics tend to come in waves.

​"This is something we should be thinking about very carefully and getting on with, because the cost of not doing something is extraordinary.”

Collins was critical of the Government’s approach to saliva testing for Covid-19. The Ministry of Health has in recent weeks begun trialling the testing method, which has become widely used in countries like Australia and the United States.

"Other countries seem to have adopted and adapted to this ... I just don't know what knowledge the Ministry of Health in New Zealand has that the ministries of health or equivalents in every other developed country seem to have,” Collins said.