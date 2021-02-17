New Zealand to end 20-year military deployment to Afghanistan

Seven children are among 17 civilians killed or injured in incidents connected to unexploded ordnance left behind on New Zealand’s firing ranges, Stuff Circuit's documentary Life + Limb reveals.

New Zealand will end a 20-year military deployment to Afghanistan, withdrawing its remaining forces from the long-running conflict which claimed the lives of 10 Kiwi soldiers.

“After 20 years of a NZDF [Defence Force] presence in Afghanistan, it is now time to conclude our deployment,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

There were six personnel still in Afghanistan: three deployed to the Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy, and three to a NATO mission headquarters. The deployment will now end by May, Ardern said.

“The deployments to Afghanistan have been one of the longest running in our history, and I wish to acknowledge the 10 New Zealanders who lost their lives in the line of duty, and the more than 3500 NZDF and other agency personnel, whose commitment to replace conflict with peace will always be remembered.”

A pōwhiri for Governor Genera Sir Jerry Mateparae at Kiwi Base, Bamian, Afghanistan. (file photo)

READ MORE:

* Last New Zealand soldiers to serve in Iraq to head home after isolation at Auckland base

* Kiwi soldiers entirely withdraw from Iraq's Camp Taji, ending a five-year deployment

* Kiwi soldiers safe after rocket attack kills three at Camp Taji

* National happy Green Party's call for troop withdrawal not being acted on



Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, in the statement, said a peace process within Afghanistan had the “best prospect of an enduring political solution” in the country.

“New Zealand will continue to be supportive of the Afghan Government and its people in the years to come, including as they work through the intra-Afghan peace process in an effort to resolve the decades-long conflict,” she said.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said New Zealand had supported regional security through its deployment, and “helped to improve the lives of the people of Afghanistan, particularly in Bamyan Province”.

He said the officer academy New Zealand supported was now self-sufficient enough for Defence Force soldiers to leave.

Cabinet last decided to extend the deployment of up to 11 personnel in the country in June 2019, set to end in December 2020.

New Zealand announced in March 2020 it would withdraw its remaining soldiers from an Iraqi army training effort, which was a five-year contribution to the fight against terror group Isis.

A deployment of nine solders in support the United States-led “Defeat-Isis” coalition of countries, with personnel in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan, will continue until June 2022.