Half of 'new' public houses not actually new stock

Auckland’s Mt Roskill is the site of one of the country’s largest state builds – but it requires a mass demolition first.

Only half of the “new” public housing places sourced by the Government in its bid to stem a burgeoning waitlist are additional, newly-built homes.

The Government planned to add enough stock to its books to home an additional 6400 families in the three years to June 2021. So far, that target will be exceeded, with close to 6850 places sourced.

However, data analysed by Stuff shows that “places sourced” does not mean new supply – figures reveal fewer than 3500 of those will be net new builds.

This is because while Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing New Zealand) will have built around 4800 homes in that timeframe, it will have also demolished or sold 2700 homes, meaning its gain is more like 2100 net houses.

Another 1300 of the new builds were sourced from Community Housing Providers.

The rest of the “places” will have been leased, bought in the private market, or sourced from councils and community providers and reclassified – a move called a “redirect”.

Critics say the way the figures are presented is misleading; and they cast doubt on whether the Government will be able to make any headway against the housing crisis. Its latest plan promises a total 18,350 extra places by 2024.

“It makes me sceptical because you have to ask, how much of that is going to be new housing stock and how much of it is just existing stock being relabelled?” said National Party housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis.

“I think what New Zealanders want to know is how many new houses are being built. The rest is just spin.”

Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Scott Figenshow said the Government had effectively cannibalised the affordable housing market – both by buying homes that would have been available to first-home buyers, and through its redirect policy.

Redirects – where a tenant housed with a non-government provider is moved on to state funding – meant that stock that was previously more likely to be rented by low-income, working families was now reserved for high-needs tenants.

“And that’s great that they get help. The problem is, we never built replacement housing for low-income workers – who now, with rents going up and up, can’t find a rental in the private market and end up living in a car and then a motel funded by the government.”

The community sector was pushing for capital from the government, so it could continue to build new houses alongside the state build.

“We are saying, let us help. Let us build. What Kāinga Ora is doing is great, but it’s not going to solve the crisis alone,” Figenshow said.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said it made sense the state build would be slower at first while it got demolitions under way, particularly in the larger rebuild areas in Auckland.

“If you take a 10-year view it’s going to look better. The fact they’re building those houses is encouraging – Kāinga Ora hasn’t built houses at this rate since 1940,” he said.

“The misleading part is around whether the build will meet the housing need – we need to be asking, how does it stack up against the waitlist? And it doesn’t. We aren’t going to be able to meet existing demand, let alone what else crops up.”

Currently, the public housing register is sitting at a record 22,000 households. It has quadrupled since this government was elected in 2017, and continues to rise at a rate of around 2000 households a quarter.

Current wait-times to be placed into a home are an average 150 days.

Eaqub said the reason that the waitlist was so large was because people could not afford to live in the private rental market like they had in the past, because rents were so high.

Housing Minister Megan Woods blamed the current situation on the previous National Government, saying it had overseen a “decade of neglect” where state houses were sold and not replaced.

“If the National Government had built public housing at the rate we are, there would not be a waiting list,” Woods said.

Stuff’s data shows National left the housing stock down a net 1500 homes by the time it was voted out in 2017.

“We have turned that around, embarking on the largest public housing programme in twenty years, which is ramping up in pace and scale because we are investing in the critical infrastructure needed, as well as new housing,” Woods said.

The minister said reducing the numbers on the register shouldn’t rely solely on public housing.

“If more affordable housing is being built, this will open up more opportunities for both home ownership and rentals.”

Woods said the Government would be making an announcement in the coming weeks on how to both reduce speculative demand on housing and enable more supply to be built.