Corrections refers prison pamphlet to police over concerns it might incite riot

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says the Waikeria Prison "top jail" facility has been destroyed.

The Department of Corrections has called in the police over a prison pamphlet expressing support for a destructive riot at Waikeria Prison, concerned the material might incite another riot.

Minister for Corrections Kelvin Davis appeared eager to publicise the pamphlet on Tuesday, saying it quoted Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi​ and was a display of his “irresponsible behaviour”.

Davis and Corrections have both faced increasing pressure from both sides of the House this week over the aftermath of the Waikeria Prison riot, in which 17 men burnt down a portion of the prison in a six-day stand-off, and over the treatment of inmates at Auckland Women’s Prison.

The February pamphlet from abolitionist group People Against Prisons Aotearoa (Papa) – which denies it advocates for riots – encourages persistent, peaceful protest action such as striking from prison work, before describing the “extreme radical action” taken at Waikeria Prison as successful.

“You can make your own mind up about their actions. Read their words: Everything they say about prisons is right,” the pamphlet reads.

“They were burning the unit down to take a stand for future generations ... It might seem extreme that the Waikeria uprising protestors gave yup on the complaints system and torched the unit instead. But they succeed where everyone else failed.”

Waititi was quoted in the pamphlet as saying: “When justice becomes law, defiance becomes duty”.

In the House on Tuesday afternoon, Labour appeared keen to reveal the concern surrounding the pamphlet and use it as political fodder.

Labour MP Ginny Andersen asked a supplementary question of Davis while he was being questioned by Te Pāti Māori: “Is the Minister aware of any publications inciting riots being distributed to prisoners?”

“Yes. A publication encouraging prisoners to riot, quoting a member of the Māori Party, have been distributed,” he said in the House,

“I said from the beginning that politicians involving themselves in some corrections matters would only serve to embolden and encourage more events that endanger the lives of prisoners and staff.”

Davis, speaking to reporters afterward, said the pamphlet came to the attention of his office after a prisoner handed it to a Corrections office.

“I’d rather not go into the details because it has been referred to the police ... The content of it is basically inciting people to disorder in prisons.

“I just thought it's really inappropriate and my concern is actually for the safety of Corrections officers ... If people are being encouraged to create disorder and presence that's entirely unacceptable.”

Papa spokeswoman Emilie Rākete said the pamphlet absolutely does not encourage riots, and Davis was deploying a “cheap tactic” to distract from criticism

“This is a flimsy sideshow during a week in which the systematic failures of the Department of Corrections and the personal failures of Kelvin Davis have been made extremely clear.”

Corrections has been contacted for comment.

Waititi on Tuesday said Davis should launch an urgent investigation into the treatment of inmates after the riot and the treatment of two prisoners at Auckland Women’s Prison.

RNZ reported on Monday that Manukau District Court Judge David McNaughton​ had found Corrections broke its own rule and regulations multiple times at the prison when pepper spray gassing inmates Mihi Bassett​ and Karma Cripps​, who had protested their treatment.