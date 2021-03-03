National calls for generous self-isolation leave scheme paid straight to workers

The National Party is calling on the Government to boost its Covid-19 leave scheme so that it covers 100 per cent of any lost wages for most workers and is paid directly to employees.

Currently, employees who cannot work and self-isolate at home are eligible for a maximum of $1176 for the entire two-week period, if they work full time.

The scheme would allow workers to claim up to twice the rate of ‘average ordinary time weekly earnings’, which was $1289 in the December quarter. That would mean the maximum amount that could be claimed would be $2578 per week, or $5156 for a fortnight in self-isolation.

It would bypass employers who currently have to apply for the money. National is pitching the policy as a small price to pay, compared to the significant costs of level 3 lockdowns.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Covid-19 Recovery Spokesman Chris Bishop.

National’s Covid-19 recovery spokesman Chris Bishop said that the two-week payment would be made in a lump sum, up front, in the same way the wage subsidy scheme has been claimed.

The new policy comes as at least two people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the lastest outbreaks, were found to have spent time at work.

The proposed scheme has been deliberately designed so that the overwhelming majority of people who self-isolate would continue to earn what ever they usually did, Bishop said.

National’s policy has found common cause with the Greens and the union movement.

Stuff revealed on Monday that the current Government support scheme put in place for those in self isolation had paid out only $19.1 million – some $100 million under budget since it was established during the onset of Covid last year.

The current leave scheme pays out $1176.60 is paid out at well below both sick leave (which would be paid out at a normal salary or wage rate) and even the minimum wages which would see recipients get $1512 for the fortnight.

“Self-isolation is increasingly becoming a requirement because of the Government’s failures at the border, yet workers across New Zealand are the ones paying the price,” National leader Judith Collins said.

“National wants to make sure people can do the right thing with the least amount of economic inconvenience.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged businesses to “top up” the amount received from the payment to full pay in order to encourage workers to stay home.

She also told media on Monday that the Government would consider raising the rate if businesses consistently told them that the money wasn’t enough, but that this hadn’t happened thus far.

CTU chief economist Craig Renney told Stuff on Monday that the scheme was designed at a different point in time and that it should now be made more generous

“The CTU recognises that the Covid-19 Leave Support Scheme was written at a time when the country was anticipating high levels of Covid-19 sickness in our communities. Thankfully, that situation has not arisen,” Renney said.

“Just as the Government has been adept in the past at changing settings for the Wage Subsidy Scheme, changes in the Leave Support Scheme and the Short-Term Absence Payment Scheme could make it a more useful tool in the fight against the virus.”

“Our scheme is a sensible investment. Lockdowns cost the New Zealand economy $500 million per week in Auckland alone. Avoiding them needs to be our top priority,” Bishop said.

Yesterday, the Greens also called on the Government “to assess how the Covid-19 leave support scheme can be better improved, distributed and enforced”.

“We need people to be able to afford staying home from work when they need to self-isolate. If this means the scheme needs to be more generous, we would absolutely support that.” Greens spokesperson Julie Anne Genter Said.

“We should also explore whether workers should be able to apply for financial support directly, so that it is not left up to employers, who may not apply or may withhold payment,” she said.