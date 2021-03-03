No immediate panacea for housing crisis post-Covid, business leaders told

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson speaks to attendees at the national economics forum at Waikato University.

The challenges facing New Zealand’s economy are as stark as the neon “no vacancy” signs lit up outside many of Hamilton’s motels, attendees at a high-level economic forum were told.

Waikato University is playing host to the two-day national forum with keynote speakers including Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson​ and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr.​

Despite the theme of the event focused on the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, several speakers highlighted other challenges to the economy, such as climate change and the housing crisis.

Waikato University Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley​ said forum attendees travelling north along Te Rapa Road into central Hamilton would have seen the no vacancy signs outside numerous motels.

“You’d have thought ‘hell, there’s a lot of people coming to this conference, they’ve booked up all these motel rooms’,” Quigley said.

“But actually they’re not people who are coming to this conference, they are people who don’t have anywhere else to live. The question of how we provide good quality, low income housing for people who are currently unable to find housing of any sort ... is a really, really pressing issue for us to grapple with.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waikato University Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley speaks at the national economics forum.

The average house price in Hamilton has topped $700,000 for the first time, according to the CoreLogic house price index for February.

Speaking about the challenges facing the tertiary education sector, Quigley said student enrolment numbers are up across the country despite the loss of international students.

The increase in students numbers is probably a reflection of the fact school-leavers are unable to travel overseas and instead have opted to pursue a tertiary qualification.

In 2020, Waikato University expected about 2000 international students, with a total tuition fee income in excess of $50 million. The university’s international students previously contributed about $200m to the New Zealand economy, in addition to their tuition fees.

Robertson, who joined the forum via video link-up, expressed sympathy for universities who had previously been directed towards greater reliance on international students. The next 12 months will be difficult for universities, but the situation will improve, he said.

“My main piece of advice is, as a business, a university needs to have a think about 2021 being a challenging year but 2022 and beyond is looking quite good.”

Robertson made no apology for the Government’s spend on buffeting the economy from Covid-19, saying it took the “less regrets approach”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Dr Ganesh Nana, chairman of the New Zealand Productivity Commission, said Kiwis' sense of community was a "huge asset" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Signs the Government had got the mix right were the rebound in the GDP, the country’s ratings upgrade by global credit ratings agency S&P Global, and the lower-than-predicted increase in the unemployment rate.

Unemployment sits at about 4.9 per cent, well below the forecasted figure of 15 per cent and above.

Also joining the forum via video link-up, Dr Ganesh Nana,​ chairman of the New Zealand Productivity Commission, told attendees a “huge asset” in the country’s response to Covid-19 was its sense of community.

Given all New Zealanders have played a role in responding to the pandemic, it’s important the country’s growth is inclusive.

“I know some people cringe at the team of five million or whatever you call it ... but that sense of cohesiveness is actually a very, very huge asset that I think we underplay in New Zealand.”