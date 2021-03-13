New Zealanders should consider Hong Kong part of authoritarian China now, experts warn

New Zealanders travelling to Hong Kong or doing business there should consider the city part of authoritarian China , experts say, as Beijing moves to exert ever greater political control over the territory

China’s rubber-stamp parliament this week voted unanimously – or at least 2895 in favour, with one abstention – to redraw Hong Kong’s electoral processso that only “patriots” serve as elected officials.

Experts here say the move brings Hong Kong into line with mainland’s “restrictive political system”, and warn that New Zealanders should now be concerned about the Chinese Communist Party extending its reach to the city’s courts – which could have commercial implications.

“It’s the absolute end of democracy in Hong Kong,” said Anne-Marie Brady​, a professor at University of Canterbury who is an expert in China’s politics.

The decision spells the end of the “one country, two systems” framework under which Britain returned control of Hong Kong to China in 1997, she said.

“What the CCP is doing is making the political situation in Hong Kong the same as the political situation and mainland China, and that is the opposite of what was agreed to ... So China's breaking an international agreement and ending democracy in Hong Kong.”

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui is removed by security during a scuffle with pro-Beijing lawmakers at Hong Kong’s House Committee's election of chairpersons, on May 18, 2020. Pro-democracy legislators were dragged out of the chamber by security guards as the two camps fought to control the House Committee which has been at a standstill for months. (file photo)

READ MORE:

* NZ stakes out independent position in criticism of Hong Kong arrests

* With mass arrests, running for office in Hong Kong is now not only futile, it can be criminal

* Dozens of Hong Kong democracy supporters arrested for 'subversion' under Beijing-imposed national security law



China's National People’s Congress on Thursday decided that only “patriots” – people loyal to the Chinese Communist Party – can govern Hong Kong.

This comes after the introduction last year of a national security law, which criminalized pro-democratic activities as “secession”.

New Zealand has decried previous China’s efforts to exert greater control over Hong Kong but did not respond yesterday to request for comment on the latest developments.

Jason Young​, the director of the Contemporary China Research Centre at Victoria University, said this was another example of Hong Kong’s legislature becoming more like the mainland’s.

“There will still be some distinctions, particularly in things like commercial law, and taxation, in the way that the legislature operates,” he said. “But in terms of thinking in big political ideas, then Hong Kong is becoming far more like China in terms of its closed and restrictive political system and no tolerance for opposition.”

The next major concern for New Zealand would be if the Hong Kong courts change their direction, and how commercial law is applied, he said.

“If the Hong Kong judiciary starts to interpret certain cases in different ways, then that will be a real worry,” he said.

People who travel to Hong Kong to holiday or for business would now have to consider the city as having the same restricted political freedoms as in mainland China, he said.

The Chinese ambassador to New Zealand, Wu Xi​, said the changes were justified after years of “anti-China forces and radicals” sabotaging local elections and “advocating so called HK independence”.

“No country, including NZ will allow local elections to pose a threat to or harm the national security,” she said in a statement.