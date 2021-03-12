Covid-19: 'Not at all true': Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejects claim fiance Clarke Gayford knew alert levels decision ahead of announcement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says fiancé Clarke Gayford was not briefed on Cabinet's “preliminary” decision to move Auckland to alert level 1, prior to the public announcement.

Ardern was asked on Friday about a tweet Gayford wrote explaining that Cabinet made an “in principle decision” on Thursday, and it was “all pending on final test results today”.

When asked if it was appropriate for Gayford to know this information before the rest of the country, Ardern said “that is not at all true”.

“What he will be reflecting is, in the media accusations that [have] been made that we made a decision. As I've just said, it was an in principle decision.

“That is not correct that he is forewarned of what the decision is.”

Cabinet met on Thursday and made the in principle decision to move Auckland down to alert level 1 on Friday at midday, provided there weren’t additional community cases overnight and all outstanding test results of contacts came back negative. There were no new cases and the alert level was changed.

When asked by journalists at the public announcement if Gayford was briefed on the decision, Ardern said he was not.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her partner, Clarke Gayford, was not “forewarned” of Cabinet's decision.

The prime minister said the information he shared on Twitter was in the public domain and had been publicly spoken about by ministers. She refuted claims it was a breach of the Cabinet Manual.

“He has not known the decision, he's known the process, which is exactly what ministers conveyed in the public domain,” Ardern said.

“So Minister [David] Parker, I imagine, probably would've been questioned, even Minister [Stuart] Nash last night talked about the process. Everyone knew we had a Cabinet meeting yesterday afternoon because I talked about it.

“And of course I talked about the fact that some of these decisions would be made, but we would be making an announcement the next day. That's information in the public domain, and it is by no means a breach of any Cabinet Manual.

The Cabinet Manual is an authoritative guide to central government decision-making for Ministers and their officers.