Government points to low global growth as local GDP takes a hit

The New Zealand economy contracted by 1 per cent in the last three months of 2020, leaving the Government scrambling to find favourable international comparisons for its economic growth record.

The drop in gross domestic product, GDP, means that the economy is most probably already six months into a recession. In technical economic terms the economy is considered in recession after two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

The surprisingly large 1 per cent drop to GDP during the last three months to December 31, 2020 also meant that the total growth in 2020 was revised down almost 3 per cent on 2019.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said the economy was still doing well, considering the pandemic.

Economic growth is an aggregate measure of the nation’s economic activity, meaning that lower levels of growth, on average means fewer jobs, less or lower average pay rises, but the effects are not felt evenly throughout the economy.

It comes as more stories have begun to appear in the news about job losses and struggling businesses in regions doing it tough – particularly those reliant on tourism.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson was eager to stress that although the economy had contracted, it was still a good performance considering the Covid Pandemic.

“New Zealand did take a different approach to dealing to Covid-19 than many other countries because our view is the best economic response is a strong public health response, and today's data continues to support that,” Minister of Finance Grant Robertson told Parliament on Thursday.

New Zealanders have heeded the message to get out and see their backyard, with holiday hot spots even busier than usual. But the tourism industry is still struggling to fill the $6 billion hole left by international tourists.

“This is a stronger position than all the countries we routinely compare ourselves to. It compares to a 1.1 percent drop in Australia, a 2.4 percent drop in the United States, a 4.6 percent drop in the EU, a 7.8 percent drop in the UK, and an average drop across the OECD of 3.1 percent,” Robertson said.

But the banks were quick to point out that the figures showed that the economic recovery was not as robust as markets had previously thought.

ASB Bank described the December-quarter figure as much weaker than expected and forecast it would “quash any talk of [interest] rate hikes and bring the risk of rate cuts back to the table”.

“The economy has not fared as well as previously believed through the Covid pandemic,” the bank said.

Regions that rely on tourism are struggling, as the borders remain closed to international visitors.

The decline in economic activity was worse than predicted by any of the five major banks, three of which had been forecasting a modest lift of between 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent for the quarter.

The figure means Stats NZ has now been able to calculate that GDP was 2.9 per cent lower in 2020 than in 2019, at $322 billion, and down 4.9 per cent on a “per capita” basis once adjusted for the country's larger population.

The overall GDP decline was primarily due to a drop in activity in the construction sector and the retail and accommodation industries after a strong bounce-back from those sectors in the three months to the end of September 2020.

Population numbers were boosted by strong migration during the first three months of the year before the shutters came down on new arrivals.

Tourism and Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash says the Government can not save every struggling tourism business.

Bank of New Zealand, Westpac and Kiwibank had all been forecasting GDP to drop in the current quarter ending on March 31, prior to the fourth-quarter release.

If those predictions prove correct, New Zealand is in a technical recession that started on October 1.

National Party shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly said a lack of infrastructure investment appeared to be behind a 10 per cent drop in construction during what was “normally the busiest time for our infrastructure sector”.

The Government had shown “an inability to deliver”, with work having begun on only 49 of its 205 shovel-ready projects that were soon supposed to under way, he said.

The 2.9 per cent annual decline in GDP, while severe, remains far lower than the dire predictions made by most economists early on in the Covid crisis.

National's Andrew Bayly says a lack of infrastructure investment is to blame for a drop in construction.

The OECD had forecast in June that the New Zealand economy would take a 9 per cent annual hit.

It is also mild compared to with the decline in most developed economies, especially in Covid-ravaged Europe.

“The dip is similar to Australia but much less of a fall than seen in the European Union or UK,” Stats NZ senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

The United States economy declined 3.5 per cent last year, while Britain’s GDP crashed 9.9 per cent.

ANZ said it did not believe the new figures should change the economic narrative.

“A fair amount of the quarterly contraction appears to be industries recoiling from strong expansion during the third quarter as they bump into capacity constraints, rather than signalling a change in the direction of underlying economic momentum,” it said.