Security Intelligence Service releases internal review into decision-making prior to Christchurch mosques attack

Rebecca Kitteridge, director of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, addresses the agency's failings. (Video first published December 8)

The Security Intelligence Service has made public the full internal review into its decision-making in the lead up to the Christchurch mosque terror attack.

The report, previously only publicly available in executive summary form, confirms the agency’s spies had not identified the mosque terrorist prior to the attacks and that, while its processes were “broadly effective”, its intelligence prioritisation needed to be refined.

But the full report reveals some greater details of the inner-workings of the Security Intelligence Service (SIS), including that the agency redesigned how it handled intelligence leads, and that foreign interference was its top priority in its 10-year strategy called “STERLING”.

“I am pleased this review is now public. It is important for New Zealanders to know that NZSIS sought to learn everything it could from this terrorist attack,” SIS Director-Feneral Rebecca Kitteridge said, in a statement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff SIS director-general Rebecca Kitteridge at the release of the report by the Royal Commission into the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, in December. (file photo)

The partially redacted review was made public on Monday afternoon, and comes ahead of a rare occasion when the spy chiefs are expected to make a public appearance.

Kitteridge and her colleague, the Government Communications and Security Bureau Director-General Andrew Hampton, are due to front a parliamentary select committee for their agencies’ annual review on Wednesday.

The agencies, but the SIS in particular, bore heavy scrutiny during the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch Mosque Attacks last year. A damning report issued by the commission in December found “a systemic failure to recognise that there was a threat of extreme right-wing domestic terrorism”.

The review released on Monday, called the “Arotake review” by the SIS, was the agency’s own attempt to understand if it had failed to identify the threat posed by the Australian-national who committed the terror attack in Christchurch.

Kitteridge, in the statement, said the SIS hired an “external and experienced intelligence expert in counter-terrorism from one of our Five Eyes partners” to conduct the review.

She said the expert “conducted what was probably the most forensic search ever undertaken of NZSIS’s information repositories” to see if there was any information held about the terrorist.

“Nothing of national security relevance was found,” she said.

“[The review] was completed by June 2019 and included a number of recommendations that were accepted at the time and have already resulted in meaningful changes.

“While Arotake remains useful internally for NZSIS, its findings are superseded by the findings and recommendations of the royal commission of inquiry, which the Government has accepted in principle.”

‘Unremarkable’ information on terrorist held

The review found there was “unremarkable” information about the terrorist entering and leaving New Zealand. A search of the SEEmail servers – an all-of-government secure messaging system – found that no information was held about the terrorist that could have sparked an investigation.

As the commission report found, a possible lead received by the SIS was an alert to a New Zealand-based IP address accessing files related to guerilla warfare tactics, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and Nowegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik.

But attempts to identify the user behind this IP address were unsuccessful. The review said the agency’s actions in regard to this lead were “reasonable and appropriate”.

One SIS staffer recalled seeing a report in 2018 containing right-wing views and memes posted on Facebook under an alias used by the gunman, “Barry Harry Tarry”. But attempts to find this report, or any information which backed up this staffer’s recollection, turned up nothing.

“Even should the staff member’s recollection be correct, the comparatively benign nature of what he recalls, means there would have been little, if any, reason to pursue the matter further,” the review said.

Unlike the commission, the review said the SIS was “not unduly focused” on the threat of Islamic extremism, a decision which it said was prioritised by credible strategic assessments.

The royal commission had instead found the focus of Islamic terror threats were “not the result of a considered system wide decision”, and there was no method for evaluating the national security system’s counter-terrorism efforts.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF NZSIS boss Rebecca Kitteridge doesn't believe the Muslim community as a whole were targeted by her agency.

The credible threat of Islamic State supporters

According to the review, the SIS in 2016 knew that it needed to bolster its investigative and intelligence collection, and had decided its “business model” was inadequate.

The agency had been provided more funding in 2014 to pursue the threat of foreign terrorist fighters and extremists, particularly those connected to ISIS, and in 2016 another $176 million was provided to help it cope with “financial pressures”.

The SIS had, in producing a 10-year operational strategy called “STERLING”, determined there were nine long-term strategic goals for the agency.

The top three goals were to have the SIS mitigate espionage and hostile foreign intelligence threats, mitigate serious domestic terrorism threats, and establish an “effective baseline picture” of emerging terrorism threats.

SIS/SUPPLIED/Stuff A diagram from an internal review of the Security Intelligence Service's decision-making processes in the lead up to the March 15 terror attack.

The strategy asked the agency to “scan the horizon for emerging threats as resources permitted”.

How the service considered threats has largely been redacted from the review. The process of dealing with intelligence leads was redesigned in 2018, with a central “collection hub” helping manage investigations.

Until early 2018, the SIS was “fully engaged” in investigating credible threats from supporters of Islamic State who were participating in conflict abroad, or support for mounting terrorist attacks in New Zealand.

“Given the rudimentary attack methodologies used successfully be Islamic State supporters in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia including knife attacks and driving vehicles into pedestrians, these New Zealand-based subjects of investigation were capable of rapid escalation to violence and required close attention,” the review said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Christchurch's Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque), which was targetted by the Christchurch mosque terrorist.

‘Serious resourcing questions’

The review found “a small number of areas” that posed “serious resourcing questions”.

However, the findings into how the SIS allocates its resources and “staffing pressure points” were largely redacted. One finding that was visible was that the SIS was limited by its direct access to data, which led to an inefficient use of resources as investigators had to wait for more information.

Access to two information datasets held by the police was granted by the Intelligence and Security Act in 2017, but in nearly two years since the law was enacted the data was not readily available to the SIS.

The review found that even if the SIS had a greater number of staff in the South Island, the terrorist would unlikely have been identified due to the secrecy of his planning.