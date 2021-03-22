Australia deported detained 15-year-old to New Zealand at his request

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has asked for more information about the teen deported from Australia.

Australia deported a 15-year-old to New Zealand at the child's request, as he waited out a criminal sentence that would have ended in his deportation.

The new details about the trans-Tasman deportation case, which caused a furore after Stuff broke the story last week, emerged from an Australian Senate hearing into the activities of the country's Home Affairs department on Monday evening.

New Zealand officials have been reluctant to discuss the 15-year-old’s case, beyond saying it was “complex” and child protection authorities had come to a custody arrangement for the minor’s arrival.

The Department Home Affairs legal division manager Pip de Veau told an Australian Senate hearing on Monday evening that the 15-year-old was facing a visa cancellation for committing a crime when he asked to be returned to New Zealand.

“That request aspect distinguishes it from a sort of, a standard, what you would describe as a deportation case. Yes, there was a cancellation on the law, and then the removal and return to New Zealand, at this point in time, involved the request of the young person,” de Veau said.

She said the minor had been in a “some sort juvenile detention regime” before he was placed in a special immigration detention facility prior to his deportation.

“My recollection is the request for deportation was during the period of the juvenile detention aspect, the criminal aspect of it, but in anticipation that that was about to come to an end,” she said.

Under Australian law, the Home Affairs department cancels a non-citizen’s visa “if they are serving a full-time term of imprisonment for an offence committed in Australia, and they have, at any time, been sentenced to a period of 12 months or more imprisonment, regardless of their age or nationality”.

Tasmania Senator Nick McKim questioned whether the child was capable of making a decision to request to leave, while possibly facing the prospect a lengthy period in detention while battling deportation.

"Wouldn't you agree that a child is actually not capable of making an informed request to be sent to another country, particularly if that child is being coerced by being in some form of detention?”

De Veau said the boy was represented by a New South Wales legal aide, and if he had not sought to leave Australia, he “would’ve been removed to New Zealand where it had been reasonably practicable to do so”.

“Not only was legal advice sought, but advice not of a legal nature but as to the capacity of the child was obtained, and arrangements were made in relation to New Zealand guardianship.”

McKim also asked the Home Affairs department’s head, Michael Pazzullo, whether the department made its decision within “the best interests of the child”, as per the requirements of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"We would say that the determinations was made lawfully,” he said.

The 15-year-old was staying in a managed isolation facility alongside two Oranga Tamariki social workers as of last week.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta had been unwilling to confirm if the minor had been deported for committing a criminal offence, but indicated the decision was made in the boy’s best interests.

"We accepted that the assessment, which led to his return, and the considerations of the interests of that minor were taken into account, and were a part of the factors contributing to why he was returned,” she told reporters on Thursday.

"Because we are dealing with a minor ... I don't think it's in the public interest to disclose matters of detail regarding that particular case.”