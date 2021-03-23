Lawyer calls for ban on 'skin-burning' Cell Buster pepper spray

Cell Buster pepper spray was used at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility at Wiri.

A form of pepper spray being used to blast prisoners in their cells, giving the effect of burning the skin, should be banned, according to a lawyer for a woman challenging the spray’s use.

Lawyer Douglas Ewen said Cell Buster pepper spray was very different to spray that targeted the eyes and throat.

It was designed to blast large amounts of the spray into an enclosed space, like a cell, and coat exposed skin, so it felt like the skin was burning, Ewen said.

It “weaponised” the air itself, he said.

A Manukau District Court judge has confirmed, in a criminal case, that Cell Buster had been used at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility in breach of the Corrections Act, against prisoners who posed no immediate threat to staff safety, he said.

Ewen acts for prisoner Karma Cripps, who has taken a civil case about the use of Cell Buster.

It was alleged that Cell Buster’s use was not properly regulated.

The case against its use was to have been heard last week but was adjourned for Corrections to consider its position.

Ewen said he was heartened that the civil case, and the District Court judge’s decision, had led to Corrections looking again at its regulations.

Corrections did not admit it had acted unlawfully, but the reconsideration meant there was now the opportunity to tell the Government that Cell Buster should never be used again, he said. A petition has begun protesting its use.

“By its very nature it can never be used in a manner that minimises pain and suffering, as the law requires,” Ewen said.

There were clearly grounds for saying Cell Buster was a weapon of torture, and was illegal under New Zealand and international law.

Michael Bradley/Stuff A prisoner at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility had taken a civil case against Cell Buster’s use.

“We think of torture as something that happens elsewhere, but New Zealand’s use of the Cell Buster puts our country in some ugly company,” Ewen said.

He urged concerned citizens to contact their Member of Parliament and sign the petition.

It was far from clear whether previous ministers were briefed on the Cell Buster spray and how it worked on prisoners in small cells.

He questioned whether the current ministers would lend their names to the suffering Cell Buster caused.

“What is absolutely clear is that from here on in, ministers will not be able to say they did not know what they were authorising.”

Banning Cell Buster would be a very good step in improving the failings Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis had acknowledged, Ewen said.

In a recent statement Corrections said pepper spray was an authorised tactical option.

It could be the safest way to respond to an incident, making it safer and easier to restrain a prisoner and move them.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis should consider whether Cell Buster’s use was ever justified, Ewen said.

“The alternative would be for a team of staff to apply physical locks and holds to the prisoner’s body in order to gain control of them and move them to a safe area.

“Depending on the level of resistance by the prisoner, this has a higher risk of injury both to the prisoner and staff,” a Corrections’ spokesman said.

But regulations could always be improved and made clearer, Corrections said.

It was looking at whether the regulations should specifically set out the ways pepper spray could be used in prison.