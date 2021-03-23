Nicola Grigg uses maiden speech to pay tribute to her great-grandmother, National’s first female MP

Nicola Grigg and National Party leader Judith Collins visiting The Cat’s Pyjamas Preschool and Nursery, in Rolleston.

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg used her maiden speech to pay tribute to her great-grandmother who was National’s first female MP.

Grigg told Parliament that Mary Grigg was elected to the Mid Canterbury seat held by her husband – “my great-grandfather Arthur” – after he was killed in action in Libya in 1941.

“Almost 80 years ago this newly-widowed mother of three stood in this chamber hammering the Fraser government on some of the very issues that have led me here; farming, rural communities and women,” Grigg said.

She “bombarded ministers” with questions on wheat-growing, maternity benefits, the need for more radio broadcasts in Te Reo Māori and “even the lack of lemons available in Canterbury”, she said.

Grigg told MPs she could “only imagine what she would have made of her eldest great-grandchild standing here today”.

After a career in journalism, Nicola Grigg worked as Sir Bill English’s press secretary from 2015 until he retired in 2018.

Grigg at the National Party AGM at Te Papa in November 2020.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunities I was given working in Bill’s office,” she said.

She also thanked her National Party friends and colleagues and acknowledged the help and support of former Ilam MP Gerry Brownlee, who lost his seat in the October election.

“I’d particularly like to single out, and thank, Gerry Brownlee for the unfailing friendship, generosity and guidance he has shown me over many years. It is due to your faith in me that I am here today.”

Stuff journalist Martin van Beynen and visual journalist Alden Williams are travelling around the seven Canterbury electorates in an electric vehicle, getting a sense of where Cantabrians' loyalties lie for the 2020 election.

Selwyn electorate comprises the rural communities to the west and south of Christchurch between the Waimakariri and Rakaia rivers. It extends inland as far as Arthur’s Pass.

Grigg took the seat with a comfortable majority during last year’s election.

The daughter of six generations who have farmed in mid Canterbury since 1864, she said she saw the “very real fear and anxiety” farmers face, while she was campaigning in the electorate last year.

She said Selwyn “represents everything that is so special about New Zealand”.

“We are a region full of ambitious go-getters,” she said.

Grigg says Selwyn is home to some of the country's leading agri-tech and agri-science innovators.

“We have one of the lowest rates of unemployment in the country, one of the strongest local economies, and we are one of the fastest growing territorial authorities in New Zealand.

“Selwyn is an exemplar to the rest of the country.”