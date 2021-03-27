Seafarers struggling to return home call for help to get into MIQ

Captain Vince Scully, of Picton, says he faces long-term unemployment because he needs to get abroad to attend a course to revalidate his qualification but cannot risk the uncertainty associated with securing a MIQ spot.

Fishing boat skipper Geiri Petursson​ was supposed to be back in Nelson with his family about now.

Instead, due to having to play a “silly lottery” to secure a place in a Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facility, he does not expect to see them until June 22 – seven months after he left.

While MIQ reserves some spaces for air and maritime crew operating in and out of New Zealand, Kiwi seafarers working on foreign vessels offshore are required to book a voucher online to secure a place.

Speaking from Argentina on Saturday, Petursson said he did not have fixed dates for his trips, making it impossible to book a MIQ spot so he’d given up returning until the ship went into a dry dock in June.

The situation was tough for his wife who was strong but had “had a gutsful”.

“We never thought it would be that hard to get back into New Zealand.”

However, Petursson said it was more difficult for seafarers who had young children.

The wife of a Nelson marine engineer, with two pre-school youngsters, said there had been a few sleepless nights since her husband left for what was anticipated to be a three-month trip.

“He’ll have been away for six months by the time he’s back to Nelson,” she said. “We're managing better than expected, but the kids have their moments without dad.”

The mother said because her husband was already in port at Uruguay, he was luckier than other seafarers because he could confirm dates for a ticket home and, therefore, book a space in MIQ.

It still was not easy though.

“He wasn’t able to load the website,” she said. “I sat on the MIQ website for five days until I got him a spot. With two children and that hanging over the top of you, it’s not the nicest of feelings.”

Nelson-based National list MP Dr Nick Smith said his office had been contacted by about 18 affected Nelson seafarers; five had not seen their families for a year.

“I’m seeing partners in tears,” Smith said.

Seafarers working offshore were “hidden” but they were essential workers.

“New Zealand would grind to a halt if not for the maritime industry,” Smith said, calling for a more flexible booking system for those seafarers.

Captain Vince Scully, of Picton, said he faced long-term unemployment because he needed to get abroad to attend a course to revalidate his qualification but could not risk the uncertainty associated with securing a MIQ spot.

“Some won't employ me because my ticket expires in a few months,” he said, adding both his master’s ticket and dynamic positioning qualification were due to expire in June.

New Zealand Merchant Service Guild vice president Captain Iain​ MacLeod said seafarers faced added difficulties trying to secure MIQ places including poor-quality internet at sea, which made it hard to access the website. The “vagaries of the shipping industry” meant seafarers often did not know at which port or what date they would disembark and flight tickets were usually not issued until the day before a seafarer was due off a ship.

“Meaning it is impossible to confirm a booked MIQ spot with confirmed flight details, two months before.”

MacLeod said the union was aware of 25 seafarers on fishing boats, cruise ships, cargo ships, oil rigs and offshore support vessels who were finding it difficult to get back to New Zealand. Another 50 had been denied work overseas or had opted not to take the jobs due to the difficulty, cost and time of getting back.

He called on the Government to provide one MIQ slot a day that the union could manage for those seafarers.

Petursson stressed seafarers were not seeking an exemption from MIQ.

“Just give us a chance to get into quarantine.”

National Party Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop and immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford backed the seafarers’ pleas for more flexibility.

In a letter to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, Bishop and Stanford ask him to “urgently investigate this situation with a view to allowing these Kiwi seafarers the ability to access MIQ bookings in the same way air crew and maritime crew operating in and out of New Zealand can”.

Stanford told Stuff there seemed to be spots for entertainers.

“Things like that don't seem quite as important as reuniting families,” she said.

Hipkins said he was aware of concerns around the “unique pressures” seafarers might face, particularly on their families at home. He had been advised that under some scenarios, there were instances where seafarers had applied for and been granted emergency allocation spots.

“We do have to balance many competing demands for what is a finite resource set up to protect all New Zealanders, however, I will continue to take advice on this matter,” Hipkins said. “I will also be consulting with my colleagues in Transport and Immigration.”