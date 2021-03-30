First Government ministers set to get Covid-19 vaccine: About 60,000 Kiwis have had the jab

The first Government ministers will receive their first course of Covid-19 vaccinations this week.

The Government, which up until now has been reluctant to get its ministers vaccinated for fear of appearing to jump the queue, has now confirmed that Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall will receive their first vaccinations at Ropata Health, a doctors' clinic in Lower Hutt on Wednesday morning.

As of Monday night about 12,000 New Zealanders had received both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, while another 48,000 had received their first dose, according to a spokesman for Hipkins

The Government believes that Ministers publicly receiving their vaccines will help to assuage any concerns in the community about the safety of the vaccine.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins will be vaccinated on Wednesday.

“It is also a show of support for our frontline health workforce, which has recently begun receiving vaccinations,” Hipkins said in a statement.

Next week after the Easter weekend holiday, Minister of Defence Peeni Henare will be vaccinated at Takapuwahia Marae in Porirua, and Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio will receive his first jab at the South Auckland Pacific Vaccination Centre in Otara.

Minister of Health Andrew Little will also receive his first vaccination that week.

The Government also said it has written to other political parties, “inviting MPs with health and Covid-19 focused portfolios to also be vaccinated and demonstrate cross-party support for the vaccine and our frontline healthcare workforce”.

The Government has previously announced that it will be buying 8.5 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, enough to vaccinate New Zealand’s entire population. It is a two-step vaccine where the jabs are about three weeks apart.

“The Government is aware there are groups who might be initially reluctant to receive the vaccine because of questions related to safety and science, and the ministers are receiving the vaccine to publicly reinforce its safety and effectiveness,” a statement from Hipkins said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield have repeatedly stressed the importance of public trust in the vaccine process in order to get New Zealand up to herd immunity levels.

Herd immunity is currently considered to be reached with 70 per cent of population vaccinated. Bloomfield has said the Ministry of Health is aiming for at least 90 per cent up take.