A multi-million dollar new build at Waikeria prison on track for August 2022 finish

The prison is breaking new ground with a state of the art mental health unit.

Over 2000 people a year are expected to benefit from Waikeria prison’s mental health and addiction facility, the Minister of Corrections believes.

The 100-bed unit is on track to be completed with the rest of the 500-bed new build at the Waikato prison in August 2022.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis, visited the construction site recently to see the progress.

“The environment is going to be a lot less stark and a lot less austere and when you have an environment that is less intimidating for people who have severe mental health issues, that also keeps people safe.

The facility is the first of its kind in a prison – with staff calling it soft and secure so as not to trigger people. Features include water features and courtyards, along with individual rooms in the unit.

In prison, 91 percent of people have a lifetime diagnosis of a mental health or substance use disorder.

“Mental health is a big reason why people are in prison, so it’s important we actually get to the root cause of their offending and help them to overcome those problems they have and this is something new and hasn’t been done before, but we have to do something new because the way we were doing things wasn’t working.”

Davis said the unit is going to be something different that hasn't been seen in New Zealand before.

SUPPLIED Construction on the new build at Waikeria is well underway with a 100-bed mental health and addiction unit part of the facility

And while it is currently 100 beds he would like to see this model grow, but it would mean a close look at the whole network of prisons.

“With the reduction of prisoner numbers of the last three years it sort of means we don't have to build new prisons, which costs close to $1 billion a pop, which is something the Government and the country couldn’t afford financially.

“But I would like to see the model and how it is working and see if we can replicate that around the country.

“There are 100 mental health beds but over 2000 people a year will get the benefit of those 100 beds, so it’s really going to be something different that we haven’t seen in New Zealand before.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times The 100-bed mental health unit the first of its kind in the country

The project which is a partnership between the Department of Corrections and Cornerstone Infrastructure Partners is 21 hectares on the current prison facility.

There will be 29 new buildings, and a secure perimeter fence of 1.7km in length, about 20,000m of wall framing has been completed.

Construction of the new units began back in 2018 and so far has used around 24,500m3 of concrete.

There will be 3075m of structural steel used and 95 per cent of that work has been completed.

Approximately 2.5 million work hours on the project has ticked past, with only two injuries that forced people to take time off work.

On average there are over 750 contractors on site each day, but this will rise to over 1000.

There have also been 49 prisoners that have had employment with the contractors since the start of the project.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis has a look around the multi million dollar new build at Waikeria prison.

Of those, 15 have retained their employment on release, and we currently have 16 prisoners on work release.

Previously Davis said the new build, which is replacing the unit which was destroyed in the December riot, would cost $750 million.

Davis didn’t visit the scene of the riot which saw 17 men charged but had visited in January to talk to the Corrections officers.

“There is still a lot to come out but there will be reports emerging very shortly and another later in the year from the prison inspectorate.

“And I think what we will see is that there are a number of Corrections officers working here who are heroes and lives were saved because of their actions.

“That is what’s most important, we wanted that to be resolved without injury or loss of life either to prisoners or Corrections officers and that was achieved thanks to those on-site: the Corrections officers, Fire and Emergency people and police.”