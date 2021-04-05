Covid-19: New kaupapa-Māori vaccinator training, ring-fenced vaccines — but is it enough?

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says despite over a thousand people trained to give Covid-19 shots, less than half of those are required at the moment.

OPINION: Brown jabs matter.

In a bid to brown-up the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, the Ministry of Health has commissioned kaupapa-Māori vaccinator training.

It would focus on “the holistic wellbeing of the patient and consider the broader cultural factors surrounding whānau Māori”. (Aotearoa has a pool of about 11,000 vaccinators, of which about 1300 so far are specifically trained for the Pfizer vaccine. Free vaccinator training started last year during the first lockdown.)

On top of this, the ministry has ring-fenced 40,000 vaccine doses for Māori and Pasifika health providers for “early access” to at-risk people through these providers.

READ MORE:

* First Government ministers set to get Covid-19 vaccine: About 60,000 Kiwis have had the jab

* Covid-19 vaccines: DHB criticised Ministry of Health for rollout delays, warns of flourishing conspiracy theories

* Covid-19 vaccine: Whānau priority criteria 'bit unclear and inconsistent' - iwi



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins shows off the results of his first Covid-19 vaccination.

And, as well as that, the ministry has tagged about $35 million to prepare and support its Covid-19 Māori vaccination programme.

No doubt some will enjoy wasting enamel, gnashing teeth over supposed special treatment for Māori. But given the history of Māori healthcare, you have to ask if enough is being done.

As the vaccination rollout (reaching about 60,000 people last week) continues, another minister exposing an unseemly amount of bicep will front up for the anti-Covid-19 cause.

On Wednesday, it will be Defence Minister Peeni Henare’s turn to demonstrate vaccine confidence – he will receive his first dose of the super-cooled Pfizer vaccine at Takapūwāhia Marae in Porirua.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Defence and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare will get his first Covid-19 vaccination at Takapūwāhia Marae in Porirua this week. (File photo)

I wouldn’t blame him if he winced a little, gritted his teeth, maybe even watered from a clenched eyelid. As well as the sting of the needle, the associate health minister (Māori health) carries the weight of the nation’s founding document on his shoulders.

The Government, in the midst of a global pandemic, needs to make sure ministries are upholding their Treaty obligations, including equity for Māori, including actual partnership, and including protection of Māori communities.

There have been calls for the Government to stump up with its plans for Māori vaccination and communications, with many in te ao Māori left wondering what, if anything, was being done.

That is because Māori know what happens – from cold, hard history – when the Government does not care.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall after getting her first Covid-19 vaccination dose.

For instance, my own hapū and whānau in the Far North around Pukepoto faced rampant typhoid only last century.

In those pre-antibiotic days, in the 1900s, about one in five people with typhoid would die, overwhelmed with fever, lethargy, diarrhoea. How does a bleeding, perforated gut grab you?

The historical accounts seem incomplete but newspaper reports suggested a Pākehā health official from Auckland turned up in 1915, said he could not do any vaccinations personally but would look into getting someone up to sort out the northern natives.

Today we are still, in a metaphorical way (but maybe literal too), awaiting the return of the Government folk with the medicine. Māori are working hard for ourselves but the day when our health disparities even out with the wider population – on everything from cancer and heart disease, to diabetes – is yet to arrive.

We can’t afford to sit back and fall behind on Covid-19 too. I only hope the $2m tagged to by-Māori, for-Māori communications to rebuild trust, and overcome vaccination hesitancy, is enough.

In a nutshell, with the Government wanting to vaccinate about 590,000 Māori people, aged 16 and over, it is not just a jab. Māori and the health system have history to overcome.