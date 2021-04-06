MIQ vacancies 'a measure of how unwanted we are': Migrants separated from family for more than a year protest at parliament

The pandemic has been tough for some migrant communities. People who moved to New Zealand for work have found themselves unemployed, while others have been unable to visit relatives.

Migrants separated from their families for more than a year have descended on parliament to directly plead their case to a Government unwilling to relax tight border restrictions.

Some 2000 family members are thought to have been cut off from their family members in New Zealand, who were recent arrivals to the country when the Government shut the borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 19, 2020.

About 50 people desperate to be reunited with their families held up placards bearing their family member’s faces and messages – “Jacinda be kind”, “Love is not tourism” – on the Parliament's forecourt on Tuesday afternoon.

Cameron Conradie, 43, arrived in New Zealand on January 14, 2020, on a work-to-residence visa to teach maths at Hutt Valley High School, leaving his wife and son back in South Africa.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Colin Forrest from Napier has been without his wife and two children for 461 days, his family is still in South Africa.

“We were planning to settle ... We have every right, I think, to aspire to becoming Kiwis. My wife was also a teacher. So we feel like we have something to contribute positively to New Zealand.

“For us to turn back now, as well, that's hard to swallow the commitment we've made has been massive. I mean we've sold our house, we re-homed our dogs ... I cashed out my pension."

Conradie said, after the border shut, he attempted to get visas for his family as they had planned, to no avail. They have now spent more than 450 days apart.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cameron Conradie, 43, is a high school math teacher from South Africa working at Hutt Valley High School who has been separated from his family for 461 days, after arriving in New Zealand in January 2020.

"If I were to leave New Zealand, it means my visa will become null and void because I will not be allowed re-entry.”

He said there had been hundreds of spaces available in the managed isolation facilities in recent months, including an average of 404 vacant spaces in March and 324 vacant spaces in February.

This number was “a measure of how unwanted we are,” he said.

“We need to see people coming through the border within the next month, otherwise people have just no option but to leave.”

Colin Forrest, 43, also arrived in New Zealand from South Africa in January, on a skilled migrant visa to work in Napier’s construction industry. Forrest has two decades of experience working with steel to reinforce concrete foundations.

"I've given up everything I had back in South Africa. I've had a running business, I closed it. I've sold my property, my house, cars, all my assets. I've sold it to come here. I've received all my household goods here already.

“If I go home I'll go back without a house, without a job, with nothing left.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Migrant workers who have family unable to get into NZ due to Covid-19 restrictions, protest outside Parliament for change.

He has tried six times to get his wife and kids exemptions to enter New Zealand, without success. Now, they have spent 461 days apart.

“I speak to my wife, twice a day, every morning before I go to work and every night before I go to sleep for at least an hour.

"It just doesn't make sense. If they can bring in people like the Lion King and children's entertainers, I'm sure they can just reunite the families.

"I believe everyone situation here is already a humanitarian crisis, but it's just not enough for them to let us in.”

The organisers of the ad-hoc protest group, organising under the title “Reunite Families NZ”, estimate some 2000 family members have been cut off from their family members in New Zealand due to the border closure.

On Tuesday, the group sent a letter making their case to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, and Ethnic Communities Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan​.

Faafoi has in recent weeks been unwilling to budge on the restrictions affecting these families, and on Tuesday he asked the families to have “a little bit more patience”.

“We are considering our options now. It's not just about split families. There are also other cohorts of people who have hoped to bring their families to New Zealand, but I'll remind everyone that border is closed for good reason.”

National Party spokeswoman for immigration Erica Stanford said Parliament's Education and Workforce Select Committee should open an inquiry into migrant issues caused by the border closure.

"These migrants have had no platform to share their stories or call for change ... A select committee inquiry would allow MPs to learn how Covid-19 has upended these migrants’ lives,” she said.