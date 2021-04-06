Trans-Tasman bubble: Quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand will restart on April 19

Kiwis will be able to fly to and from Australia without a stay in a managed isolation hotel from Monday April 19.

The date of the much-discussed trans-Tasman bubble was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after it was finalised at a Cabinet meeting.

It will end the year-long period where travel between the two countries was more restricted than it had ever been in the modern era.

Ardern said she made the change after Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield told her the risk from Australia was low.

“The Director-General of Health considers the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from Australia to New Zealand is low and that quarantine free travel is safe to commence,” Ardern said.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images for Destination New South Wales/Qantas Kiwis will be able to fly to and from Australia without going into managed isolation from April 19.

Those travelling to or from New Zealand on a quarantine-free flight will not be allowed to travel if they have cold or flu symptoms – however an actual Covid-19 test will likely not be required.

Anyone awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test from the last 14 days or who has had a positive Covid-19 test result in the last 14 days will not be able to travel. Masks will be required to be worn on flights.

Those arriving in New Zealand will go through a “green zone” in the airport well-away from any flights from elsewhere, and the flights will be crewed by staff who have not flown on any high-risk routes.

Stuff Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison at a meeting last year in Sydney. The Government expects Scott Morrison could soon make a trip to New Zealand.

Ardern said the bubble would help the economic recovery and was “world-leading”.

“The bubble will give our economic recovery a boost and represents a world leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and keeping the virus out.”

Traffic light system to manage risk

Ardern cautioned that those going to Australia faced some risk that they would not easily be able to return home.

“Just as we have our alert level settings for managing cases in New Zealand, we will also now have a framework for managing New Zealanders in the event of an outbreak in Australia, which involves three possible scenarios: continue, pause, suspend,” Ardern said.

A “traffic light” system will be established for the bubble with more restrictions in the case of an outbreak in an Australian state.

The norm would be a green light, with the presumption being that Covid-19 is not present in the community.

Stuff The traffic light system proposed by the Government.

Under an orange light flights could be paused for up to 72 hours, and pre-departure tests required. This would be the likely situation if a case showed up that was likely connected to the border – but this was not confirmed, and a state entered a short-term lockdown.

A red light would be used when multiple cases from an unknown source show up. This could mean flights were suspended for a long while and Kiwis travelling home might need to go into managed isolation.

Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins said those coming to New Zealand from Australia would have to use the Covid-19 app to track their movements within the country.

“Passengers will need to provide comprehensive information on how they can be contacted while in New Zealand, complete a pre-departure health declaration and won’t be able to travel if they have cold or flu symptoms,” Hipkins said.

Random temperature checks would also be carried out.

Some MIQ hotels to close

The bubble will open up to 1300 new rooms per fortnight in managed isolation, Hipkins said.

Australians make up about 40 per cent of those in managed isolation.

But Hipkins said those spaces would not all be made available for other travellers.

“Of these, we will retain roughly 500 spaces as contingency should they be needed for the Trans-Tasman arrangement,” Hipkins said.

“We also have a small number of facilities that we consider to have only been suitable for travellers in quarantine from low risk countries. With the opening of travel, we will look to decommission these facilities – but in the meantime we are considering whether they could be used for other low risk countries, such as the Pacific Islands.”

“As a result of this, we do not anticipate a large number of vacant quarantine spaces to come on stream. There will, however, still be thousands of spaces in MIQ for Kiwis. That’s how we have helped 130,000 safely return home through our managed isolation facilities.”

Date follows months of debate

There have been calls to open a trans-Tasman bubble for almost the entire year that the borders have been closed off.

Since over half a million Kiwis live in Australia many families straddle the border. Kiwis arriving from Australia currently use around 40 per cent of the country’s managed isolation spots.

In normal times pre-pandemic around 6000 people arrived in New Zealand every day from Australia.

Several Australian states have allowed Kiwis in without a stay in a managed isolation hotel since last October.

Ardern herself said the Government intended to open the bubble before the end of March.

National and ACT have stepped up their criticism of the speed in recent months, with National leader Judith Collins saying on Tuesday that pressure seemed to have pushed the Government into acting.

The bubble process appeared to restart in earnest in February.