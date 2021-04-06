Labour MP Kieran McAnulty to put forward bill abolishing restrictions on selling alcohol over Easter

Should shops be allowed to trade over the Easter holiday period? (Video first published in April 2019)

The Labour Party has signed off on a fresh bid to abolish restrictions on selling alcohol over Easter weekend, Anzac Day, and Christmas Day.

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty​ will put forward a prospective law to remove the restrictions on alcohol sales in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, after gaining the support of his party on Tuesday.

But his bill will not change the patchwork of trading restrictions that prevents many shops from opening over Easter, Anzac Day, and Christmas.

"Easter's the most important holiday for Christians, and I respect it. But as a Catholic myself, who attended Mass on Easter Sunday, I take the view that a person's individual religious views are theirs alone, and they should never be imposed on others,” McAnulty said.

ROBERT KITCHIN Labour MP Kieran McAnulty thinks buying alcohol over Easter should be an individual's choice.

“If people don't wish to drink on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, they don't have to. But why should we stop others if they wish to.”

McAnulty gained the support of Labour caucus on Tuesday morning to enter the bill into the members’ bill ballots. Such members’ bills enter a ballot, or a lottery, with other bills waiting to be drawn from Parliament's “biscuit tin” and be introduced into the House.

But the Labour MP hoped to make use of a new rule in Parliament, yet to be used, that allowed a members bill to skip the ballot and be introduced to the House if it gains the support of 61 MPs across the whole Parliament, excluding Cabinet ministers.

Meaning McAnulty, who said he had broad but possibly not total support from the Labour caucus, would need the support of MPs of parties other than Labour to move the bill forward.

“I haven't had a chance to gauge that, but I'm hoping that there will be support. If it is a conscience issue that I'm hoping that party politics won't get in the way,” he said.

“I imagine that ACT, as a party that supports less regulation, I hope that they'll be in support of this.

“I hope that, given that this bill simply removes the restriction of sale of alcohol and doesn't touch on the issue around restriction of trade, that we'll be able to get the Green Party support because workers will still have their mandated days off that period.

“And I'm hoping that National will see that there is merit in this. They have been calling for support for tourism businesses for some time. Here's a way that they can demonstrate that support.”

He said he was confident that, if the bill was pulled from the ballot, it would have enough support from across the House to pass.

Under the existing law, businesses permitted to open can only sell alcohol if it accompanies a meal.

"There are businesses that are allowed to operate at the moment that have to go through this farce of policing what people are eating in order to be able to sell them alcohol,” McAnulty said.

“I think it's a ridiculous situation, where if I went to a pub in an area which was allowed to operate on Easter Sunday, and order a plate of chips, I might not be allowed to buy a pint. But if that plate of chips included a piece of fish I probably would be able to.”

However, the existing restrictions on trading, including the regional exemptions to these restrictions, under the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990 would remain.