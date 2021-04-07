Trans-Tasman bubble: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hits Australian airwaves to promote return of travel

Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

The Australian airwaves are buzzing about the opening of a trans-Tasman bubble and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken the opportunity to promote a holiday across the ditch.

Ardern appeared on Australian breakfast radio and television shows on Wednesday morning, after announcing that New Zealand would open up to quarantine-free travel from Australia on Monday, April 19.

She spoke of hearing from excited family and friends ready to travel to across the Tasman from Australia, and she joked about how Australians should consider New Zealand as another Australian state for the purposes of the bubble.

“Again, can't believe I am saying this, view New Zealand as another state in that way. Just for that particular scenario is all I'm saying,” Ardern said on the TODAY Show.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holding up an explanation of the quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia.

READ MORE:

* Trans-tasman bubble: Hobbiton, Waitomo Caves, Mt Ruapehu prepare the welcome mats

* Trans-Tasman bubble brings palpable relief to Parliament

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Announcement feels surreal to Australian living in Wellington

* Covid-19: Public health experts welcome 'cautious' trans-Tasman travel bubble



“If there is a hot spot in one of the states of Australia we may just act in the same way that another state would ... Just prepare that there may be disruptions but what better place in the world to be stuck. Am I right?” she said, to laughter from the hosts.

Ardern was not only keen to emphasise the possibility of families being reunited but to make a series of pitches to prospective Australian travellers.

“I'd say to anyone who perhaps doesn't have that [family] connection, everyone needs a break. It might be the need for a change of scene, so come and visit one of our cities and enjoy our food, our drink, our shopping.

“Or if you just need a bit of R-and-R come and visit a wide open space. Our nature, our skifields, our experiences are incredible.”

PMC Media Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister Scott Morrison following their meeting in Sydney in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck both countries.

Travellers to New Zealand were asked to follow some simple instructions, as they do at home, Ardern said.

Wherever they go, scan QR codes with the Covid Tracer app, and maintain basic hygiene such as handwashing.

She said she was on a “personal campaign” to have comedian Celeste Barber visit New Zealand and she would soon welcome Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“He is due here, we are due to host him for our annual dialogue. Sometime after that I will look to return and come and see you guys.”

On Sunrise, Ardern said it was anticipated that any Covid-19 outbreak would be met with a short, sharp lockdown, and New Zealand travellers should not necessarily expect they will be required to quarantine if cases are discovered in Australia.

“We will always make the effort for people to be able to return home but there may be a small set of circumstances where we might have to use quarantine but we do not anticipate that being a common response.”

There were also questions about the speed of the vaccine roll-out in New Zealand. Fewer than 1 per cent of New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated and there has been concern in Australia about a slow start to a vaccination campaign.

Ardern, speaking on the TODAY Show, said both New Zealand and Australia were in a “very lucky position” so did not need to be first in vaccinating their populations.

“With the strategy that we have had it has meant that the vaccine for us has not been a question of life and death in the same way it has in other parts of the world. Those countries that are working very hard to roll out those vaccines, it is in order to get the freedoms we already have.”

On FIVEaa, a commercial talkback radio station, Ardern was asked about the prospect of New Zealand opening up further to other destinations Australians know and love, in the Pacific.

“We have prioritised for us the Cook Islands and Niue ... That is our next focus. I know Fiji are keen, we don’t have any formal plans there yet.”

The radio hosts wished New Zealand “good luck” with managing the hundreds of thousands of Australians headed across the Tasman after being stuck at home for a year.