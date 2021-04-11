Why do women put up with the gender health gap?

Cabinet minister Kiri Allan's shock cancer diagnosis has highlighted the need for Māori women to get a cervical smear - that could save their life, and reverse the terrible statistics.

OPINION: Just over half of us carry a serious health risk: we are women.

Yes, we are going to talk about women’s problems. But don’t look away boys, this concerns you too.

For far too long, the health system has failed wāhine. Our specific health needs and concerns are overlooked, dismissed and denied.

And it’s killing us.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Conservation minister Kiritapu Allan is taking a leave of absence after being diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer.

Every 48 hours one New Zealander dies from ovarian cancer, the fifth most common cause of female cancer death, and the least survivable.

Yet women experience barriers to accessing blood tests and ultrasounds, next to nothing is spent on raising awareness, and there are no national guidelines for diagnosis. Talk Peach, a gynaecological awareness charity, believes one in four women take a year or longer to be diagnosed.

In each year, 50 women will die of cervical cancer. On Tuesday, 37-year-old conservation and civil defence Minister Kiri Allan was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

It should be preventable, but almost one-third of teenage Kiwi girls and even fewer boys remain unvaccinated. It’s troubling that the cervical smear screening programme is backlogged because of Covid-19, with 22,000 women waiting for tests.

More than quarter of us dodge smear tests, with higher rates of avoidance among Māori, Pasifika and Asian women.

Allan spoke for many of us when she said: “I’m one of those gals that hates anything do with ‘down there’. And have taken a ‘see no evil, hear no evil’-type approach to that part of my body’.”

supplied A majority of women (85 per cent) suffer painful tears during childbirth.

Yes, it saves lives. But having a clinician take a swab from ‘down there’ can be unpleasant, embarrassing, and occasionally hurts.

There is an alternative to the intimate procedure, a self test for the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which causes almost all cervical cancer.

But although it’s available in Australia and parts of Europe, and described by experts as “a game changer”, the Government has ignored calls to implement the testing.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer, but we get less treatment, and die twice as fast as people in other western countries.

Care in pregnancy and childbirth varies wildly. A Victoria University study revealed more than one third of pregnant women endured life-threatening complications, and one third received substandard care.

A majority of women (85 per cent) suffer painful tears during childbirth. Some can be extensive, and severe tears in low-risk pregnancies increased by 1.1 percent to 4.5 percent over ten years.

Yet, recently it emerged ACC has changed its policy on birth injuries.

Claiming for a rugby injury or a drunken accident, it seems, is legit. Having a tiny human split you from A to V is too much a burden for the state insurer to bear.

There are period complications and conditions like endometriosis. How many of us have visited a GP with a ‘bikini health’ issue, or even a migraine, only to be made to feel we are overreacting or hysterical?

After a time, the real-life horror stories start to bleed together. We are conditioned by a system that has us believe pain is a normal part of being a woman.

123rf Medical research is skewed overwhelmingly towards the impact of disease in men.

Serious medical complications, dismissed as “women’s problems,” or “that time of life”, led to healthcare scandals like that of surgical mesh.

It’s why unacceptable barriers to contraception and abortion still exist. Why, in the age of the internet, we have to endure rushed, awkward, whispered conversations over a pharmacy counter.

Why serious conditions get overlooked or dismissed as UTIs, irritable bowel syndrome or anxiety. Why we are less likely to get effective pain relief.

That’s why we don’t have a national health strategy, and why the Government is able to ignore calls for more funding and to overhaul women’s health services.

Why medical research is skewed overwhelmingly towards the impact of disease in men.

Our healthcare system is gaslighting us. This arrogant culture contributes to misdiagnosis, long wait times, and lower survival rates for illnesses.

And just as we’ve been brushing off women’s symptoms, we continue to ignore the gender imbalance at the doctor’s surgery.