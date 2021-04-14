Government announces an end to livestock sea export industry

Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor announces live animal exports by sea will be banned by 2023.

The Government has announced that all livestock exports from New Zealand by sea will be banned by 2023.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor made the announcement in the Beehive in Wellington today. The industry, which has accounted for 0.2 per cent of the New Zealand’s primary sector exports revenue since 2015, will be wound down over the next two years.

“I acknowledge the economic benefit some farmers get from the trade, but I also note that support of it is not universal within the sector,” O’Connor said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

While the Government acknowledges the positive side of the economic ledger, O’Connor said that needing to “stay ahead of the curve in a world where animal welfare is under increasing scrutiny,” was a key consideration in the decision.

In 2019, the trade was worth $77 million dollars. Since 2015 an average of 60,000 cattle have been exported each year, with 113,000 being exported in 2020.

The Clark Labour Government banned the live sea exports of sheep in 2003 and New Zealand has not exported livestock for slaughter since 2008.

O’Connor said although improvements had been made to animal welfare measures over the past few years, the voyage time to the Northern Hemisphere would always pose challenges to animal welfare

He also said that officials had already spoken to key trading partners about the decision.

“I recognise the importance of our trade relationships with our international partners and we’re committed to working with them as we transition away from the shipment of livestock,” O’Connor said.

Livestock freight by air – which is limited – will continue.

“New Zealand has an opportunity to boost trade through our cutting-edge scientific work into dairy cow genetics and germplasm use.”

The Ministry for Primary Industries had previously placed a temporary ban on livestock exports which was lifted in October 2020. When the trade restarted, new, more rigorous animal welfare and reporting requirements were introduced.

That came as a result of a review by Michael Heron QC and Rear Admiral Tony Parr into the trade after the sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1 cattle export ship, which carried more than 40 crew and thousands of cows.

“During the transition period, exporters will meet the extra requirements that we introduced following the independent Heron report, which was carried out after the tragic loss of the Gulf Livestock 1 in September 2020.”

“I’ve asked MPI to provide further advice on improvements to animal welfare during the phase out,” O'Connor said.

While the overall agriculture sector is split on the issue, the export industry is unhappy

The Animal Genetics Trade Association, said that the live cattle export industry said the ban would financially devastate many farmers and require the premature slaughter of thousands of livestock.

“This is an ill-informed, massively consequential decision for the nation, to earn short-term political brownie points from a few activists,” spokesman for the Animal Genetics Trade Association, Dave Hayman said in a statement.

“This is an immoral ban against a trade being conducted humanely, with world leading standards. There is no morality in removing half a billion dollars from our economy and forcing the early deaths of up to 150,000 animals a year,” he said

The ACT Party also lashed the Government for what it called a “costly” decision that it would repeal if it found itself in Government.

“The Government’s emotive decision to ban live exports ignores the evidence and is a kick in the guts for the rural sector”, ACT’s primary industries spokesperson Mark Cameron, a dairy farmer, said in a statement.

“This ban won’t improve animal welfare because live exports from New Zealand will be replaced by exports from other countries with lower animal welfare standards.

SAFE, an animal rights group said that while it was very pleased with the ban, the two year wind-down period meant that more animals would suffer

“This ban will mean that our animals will no longer suffer in countries with lower standards of animal welfare,’ the organisation said in a statement.

“We’re seriously concerned about the animals that will continue to suffer for the next two years during the phase out. Hundreds of thousands of cows could be exported during that time.”