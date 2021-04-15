Labour reprimanded for treatment of National MP Chris Bishop at testy parliamentary committee

Speaker Trevor Mallard has given Labour a clip around the ears for its obstruction of National MP Chris Bishop at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Speaker Trevor Mallard has reprimanded Labour MPs for their treatment of National Party MP Chris Bishop, after a testy parliamentary hearing about issues at managed isolation facilities.

At a meeting of the Health Select Committee on Wednesday, Labour MPs routinely frustrated Bishop's attempts to question officials on a failure to ensure Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) staff were getting fortnightly surveillance tests.

In the House on Thursday, Mallard said he had watched a recording of the committee and the ability for the Opposition to ask questions was “not in compliance in the spirit” with parliamentary rules.

Because of this, Mallard said Bishop could have an additional four supplementary questions to pursue the issue with Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins in the House – effectively punishing Labour.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has reprimanded Labour MPs for their treatment of Opposition questioning at select committee hearings.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Infected MIQ worker hadn't been tested since November

* Simon Bridges kicked out of House after spat with Speaker Trevor Mallard

* Parliamentary Service will examine whether MPs should have disclosed Labour electorate deal



"From my perspective, there was not adequate time for the Opposition to ask questions at that time. This was the first opportunity, from my perspective, to at least partially remedy that,” Mallard said to reporters afterward.

"It's a clear indication to select committee chairs that it is the job to provide the opportunity for officials to be held to account. That did not appear to occur yesterday.”

He said he had a “very brief conversation” with two MPs – but he would not say who – about how the committee played out.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Chris Bishop repeatedly clashed with Labour MPs at the Health Select Committee on Wednesday, frustrated at their efforts to limit his opportunities to question officials.

Mallard said it was “not satisfactory” that 23 minutes of a 50 minute session was taken up by government officials, with very little opportunity for MPs to question.

“I think that ministers will now have a discussion with their own officials to make sure that they do not try and block questioning by taking all the time up making statements.”

Bishop said he welcomed the speaker’s ruling, as it “rightly recognised the committee yesterday sub-optimal”.

“Of course it doesn’t deal with the wider issue of the way in which the health committee and committees more generally are scrutinising the government.”

He had on Thursday sent a letter to Mallard calling for a reboot of the “Epidemic Response Committee” which canvassed Covid-19 issues during the height of the pandemic response.

"We stand by our call for a dedicated Covid-19 committee,” he said

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Liz Craig, a Labour, chaired the Health Select Committee hearing on Wednesday.

At the Labour-dominated health committee meeting on Wednesday, chairwoman Labour MP Dr Liz Craig directed MIQ officials to talk about the “basic science” behind how the managed isolation system had been set up.

For more than 20 minutes during the opening of the session, Bloomfield canvassed the increased understanding that “airborne transmission” of the virus was a risk, and MBIE deputy chief executive Megan Main detailed the “customer journey” that returnees have.

But the committee’s direction clearly frustrated Bishop – who at one stage had his head in his hands –and other Opposition MPs, who sought to pursue more probing questions.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) chief executive Carolyn Tremain, under questioning from Bishop, confirmed that a security guard who had tested positive for Covid-19 had his last known surveillance test as many as six months ago.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield, MBIE chief executive Carolyn Tremain, and Brigadier Jim Bliss, front the Health Select Committee at Parliament on Wednesday.

But the MP’s attempts to further question, and a request to extend the session to allow for further questions, were disrupted by Craig and Labour MP Ginny Andersen.

Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere was also not provided a question.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw on Thursday said Kerekere was “obviously pretty frustrated about that”, but the party was yet to decide whether it supported the call for a dedicated Covid-19 committee.

Select Committees provide a key opportunity for parliamentarians to scrutinise government officials, and are particularly valuable to Opposition MPs as they lack the access to officials which being in Government provides.