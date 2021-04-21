More than 300 Kiwis deported from Australia while borders closed

Anya Weti-Safwan had her visa cancelled and was detained at Villawood detention centre. She just won her release and visa allowing her to stay in Australia.

More than 300 New Zealanders have been deported from Australia since international borders closed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Figures released to Stuff show that while the controversial removals slowed slightly during last year's lockdown period, they returned apace in July and have now returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The deportees include a 15-year-old boy, sent back under the hard line policy in March.

A quarantine-free travel corridor between the two countries opened on Monday.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Steel fences surround Villawood detention centre in Sydney, where many ‘501s’ are held before deportation.

Australia’s enforcement of the populist immigration policy has dogged diplomatic relations since 2014. The topic is likely to be on the agenda when Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne arrives for talks with counterpart Nanaia Mahuta on Wednesday.

Since 2015, 2374 Kiwis have been sent back across the Tasman, with numbers reaching a peak in 2017 at 468 returnees.

Last year, as the world grappled with travel restrictions imposed to tackle the virus, 320 people were returned.

Between January and March this year, 61 were removed from Australia, many on a series of ‘Con Air’ flights.

Information supplied by the police shows 211 of those deported are currently in prison or on remand. A further 88 are on the National Gang List, which records prospective and patched members.

The majority live in Auckland (915), with 233 in the Canterbury area, and 202 in the Bay of Plenty. The current address of 212 is unknown.

Since January 2015, more than half (1284) have reoffended, committing 10,513 offences.

This includes 2863 categorised as dishonesty crimes; 2065 violations and 2036 acts of violence.

Nine A segment on a “secret prisoner plane” from an Australian television network in March caused uproar.

The records show just one New Zealander under 17 was deported, and almost 500 (496) aged between 18 and 25 were removed.

Just 140 women were among those returned.

Māori make the vast proportion (1010), with 508 Pacific people.

Community Law Centres Aotearoa chief executive Sue Moroney is campaigning to put pressure on the Australian Government over its deportee policy.

She says the number of returnees is surprising.

“But the alternative for those people – mainly men, actually – was to stay in horrific conditions in detention centres in Australia in a pandemic environment.

“That’s how inhumane the choices were for people over that time. Come back to a country where they may not have any support in a pandemic, or stay in facilities that have been roundly, internationally criticised for their inhumane treatment.”

Those who appeal the cancellation of their visas remain locked in detention centres, sometimes for several years, while their case is decided. New Zealanders can choose to return and pursue their appeal from here.

Supplied/Stuff Sue Moroney says the forced deportations are “inhumane”.

Moroney says the proportion of returnees under 25 is also “shocking”.

“What it underlines is the very real probability that those people have lived for the vast majority of their lives in Australia, that their offending has come as a result of their lives in Australia,” she said.

“And then, after having already served the appropriate time given to them by a judge, they are then subject to additional punishment through this process and sent back to a country where they most likely don’t have any support.”

She added: “People at their stage of life should be offered the very best rehabilitation opportunities because they have still got time to turn their lives around. Instead, they have been put in a more harmful situation.”

A special isolation facility was set up to house deportees. They are allocated places out of a contingency of 400.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Villawood detention centre in Sydney. The tough stance on criminality among non-citizens has had a disproportionate effect on New Zealanders.

Brigadier Jim Bliss, joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said: “The Managed Isolation and Quarantine system has a contingency of around 400 rooms a fortnight which are used for rooms undergoing deep cleaning in between guests, or rooms put aside for quarantine, to accommodate mariners in transit, deportees and air crew, as well as a small contingency to ensure we have capacity to move people in the event of an emergency at one of our facilities.

“So far there have been more than 132,000 returnees through Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities. A small number have been deportees in keeping with requirements under the Australian Immigration Act.”

With around 650,000 New Zealanders living in Australia, the tough stance on criminality among non-citizens has had a disproportionate effect on Kiwis.

Fewer than one third have citizenship – the lowest level of any migrant group – because New Zealanders have unique rights to live and work there.

But because they are on “temporary” visas, Kiwis are vulnerable to the policy: they represent more than half (51-56 per cent) of the visa cancellations.

The deportees are known as 501s, named after the character section of the Australian Migration Act that allows the cancellation of their visa.

Any non-citizen sentenced to 12 months in an Australian prison is subject to deportation – even if they completed their time behind bars years ago.

Sam Mooy/Getty Images Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton described deportation flights as “taking the trash out”.

Most have criminal records and many have lived in Australia for most of their lives, and are uprooted, leaving children behind and families in tatters.

The policy has also been blamed in a rise in organised crime in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly slammed the deportations, saying they are having a corrosive effect on diplomatic relations.

Successive governments have failed to convince Canberra to soften the policy.

The current administration has been vocal in its condemnation – but Stuff revealed last month that it has refused to raise the issue with the United Nations.

Peter Dutton, the Australian home affairs minister, inflamed tensions earlier this year when he was interviewed for a Nine News report about the deportations. He said: “It's taking out the trash, then we can make Australia a safer place.”