New Zealand to open trade commission in Fiji aimed at boosting post-Covid Pacific trade

Fiji's honorary consul in Auckland, Harish Lodhia, right, outlines travel processes and requirements to business leaders at a Q&A session in Auckland last night. On the left is Radio Tarana managing director Robert Khan.

The Government plans to open a new trade commission in Fiji, with the hope of boosting post-Covid trade between New Zealand and the Pacific.

The new trade diplomat will be tasked with helping New Zealand businesses and bolstering trade in Fiji and across the region, Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said on Wednesday.

“Boosting the more than $3 billion in annual trade and investment flows between New Zealand and the Pacific will be critical for all economies in the region as we work to recover from the devastating economic effects of Covid-19,” O’Connor said, in a statement.

New Zealand has reoriented its foreign policy towards the Pacific in recent years, an effort dubbed the “Pacific Reset”. O’Connor said appointing a trade commissioner to Fiji “aligns” with the Government’s commitment to renewing its partnerships in the Pacific.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trade Minister Damien O’Connor says New Zealand will appoint a trade commissioner to Fiji.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern deflects Australia-China comments with joke about 40-year-old 'underarm incident'

* New Zealand backing UK's bid to enter trans-pacific trade pact



The announcement also comes during a week when Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta spoke explicitly about the need for New Zealand to lessen its exposure to its largest trading partner, China.

“Resting our trade relationship with just one country, long term, is probably not the way we should be thinking about things,” Mahuta said, in a speech on Monday.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise has numerous trade commissioners across the world, including four in China and eight elsewhere in Asia.

Closer to home, there are two such postings in Australia, and a posting in Papua New Guinea.

O’Connor said Fiji was New Zealand’s largest trading partner in the Pacific region, and the country had been extremely successful at containing Covid-19.

Two-way trade with Fiji that was worth $1.1 billion before the pandemic, with New Zealand exporting $503 million of products in 2018. The top exports included electronic machinery, dairy products, and mutton and lamb.

“Our decision to open the new office in Fiji is testament to New Zealand’s confidence in its economic resilience, as well as our commitment to the region’s economic recovery.

“The Covid‑19 pandemic has seen significant downward trends in global trade, and finding ways to reverse that is most certainly my focus,” he said.

An appointment would be made after the Fiji Government gives formal diplomatic approval, and it was expected the commissioner would begin work in Suva later in 2021.