Why will a new Māori Health Authority work, when mainstream systems don't?

Cautiously optimistic is how Māori GPs and health advocates are feeling after the announcement tangata whenua will have their own health body.

A Māori Health Authority would tame a “perfect storm” of racism and inequality in the current health system, but could set also up a scramble for one of its greatest taonga – Māori healthcare staff.

Health experts have spoken on why the proposed authority would work, saying it would defang inherent racism in the current approach, and allow Māori people to be treated in a familiar culture, by familiar faces.

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced the Government would create the independent body, which would not only be a policy workshop and monitor Māori health progress, but would have money to buy Māori services.

It was part of reforms expected to take three years to complete. The Government would make appointments for positions from the beginning of 2022, and if needed would legislate for the changes by April 2022.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little announcing a major reform in the health sector in the Beehive Banquet Hall at Parliament.

Māori Health professor at Auckland University of Technology, Dr Denise Wilson supported the authority, and said problems of inequality facing Māori in the current system were well-documented.

“And we know about the racism that they encounter when they do access services. So all of those things make a perfect storm for making it difficult to get the right services at the right time in the right way.”

Wilson said increasing the Māori workforce had been a priority for years within the current system – “but we see no appreciable increase in the proportion of Māori across all of our health professions”.

The new authority would help boost the Māori workforce, which was “crucial” for improving Māori health. “We do know that when people have someone from a similar cultural background, the outcomes are better.”

Kevin Stent National health spokesman Dr Shane Reti says a dual system would not work. (file)

National’s health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said setting up the authority would be hugely expensive, but the Government gave no specifics on the costs.

Reti said this money, possibly in the hundreds of millions, would go into set-up bills, management and consultant fees – not “hips, knees, cataracts and hands”.

He completely supported “by-Māori, for-Māori” approaches – but the dual system would create problems, such as competition for the scarce resource of Māori health workers, he said.

Competition between agencies would drive up costs for that workforce, as well as the general workforce, and inevitably, the mainstream health authority, the “big gorilla in the room”, would win the fight.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare (Māori health) at the announcement of the health reforms.

He accepted the “irrefutable nature” of inequities, particularly for Māori, but a separate authority was not the mechanism to address it.

Associate Health Minister (Māori health) Peeni Henare was unavailable to talk about specifics and respond to critics, due to illness.

University of Auckland senior lecturer Dr Mataroria Lyndon said the changes, including replacing all district health boards with a single entity, would actually smooth out workforce management.

“At the moment with 20 different DHBs, it’s not necessarily joined up in the way resources currently are allocated – so if anything I think there could be better workforce planning and improvements.”

TE AO Tamihere says the new Māori health authority needs to have budgetary control.

He pointed out that Māori health providers offered services to non-Māori as well. The likes of Te Hiku Hauora, the Far North Māori health provider, had 16,000 Māori and non-Māori people on its books, he said.

“This is a needed change and I think there is the opportunity to provide better health outcomes through having a Māori Health Authority.”

Dr Maxine Ronald, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Indigenous Health Committee chairwoman, said the problem was the current system itself.

There were many Māori “with significant expertise and experience” working in the health system, she said, but they were unable to achieve equity for their Māori patients.

This was because “they are still accountable to a system which is not designed in true partnership with tangata whenua”.

She backed the authority, but as long as Māori had true autonomy and self-determination within the dual system.

Community researcher Dr Kiri Edge said there was “a wide body of research and researchers” within the kaupapa Māori health sphere.

However, she said rolling out those approaches was often compromised in “a system that has quite a traditional, conventional way of working”. The creation of a Māori entity could “transform” that, she said.

“I certainly wouldn’t like to say … that the [current] system is intentionally racist. But I think that when you look at even in a more simple sense, you look at things like unconscious bias, prejudice, and that type of thing, and ... I think we can also see that that has implications right up through more strategic levels.”