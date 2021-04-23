Trans-tasman neighbours: A look at the friendly bond and occasional feud between New Zealand and Australia

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has reiterated New Zealand's position on the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement, in a press conference with her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne.

New Zealand and Australia have a long history of comradeship, however, the two neighbouring nations haven’t always seen eye to eye. Reporter Georgia Forrester looks at our ties and past quarrels.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison​ is due to visit New Zealand in two weeks, but it comes at a time of uncertainty and tension in the realm of foreign policy.

It's expected New Zealand's stance on the Five Eyes alliance will be on the agenda between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Morrison during the visit, as well as Covid-19, climate change and the vexing topic of deportation.

New Zealand’s position on Five Eyes has made headlines around the globe this week, after Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the country was “uncomfortable” with expanding the remit of Five Eyes.

READ MORE:

* Japan should join Five Eyes intelligence network, says Australian ambassador

* What is driving the frostiness between Australia and New Zealand?

* Jacinda Ardern, Scott Morrison agree to work in 'spirit of our relationship' over alleged Isis terrorist

* Jacinda Ardern deflects Australia-China comments with joke about 40-year-old 'underarm incident'



Hannah Peters/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are due to meet in a few weeks. (File photo)

What is Five Eyes?

The Five Eyes alliance is a 70-year-old network of countries – the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – that share security-related intelligence. The group first began in World War II with allies trying to crack codes and signals.

But in recent times, the alliance has expanded into more of a diplomatic group and has issued statements criticising China over human rights and democracy issues. This included China's crackdowns in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang. New Zealand has added its voice to some statements in the past years, but not all.

Mahuta’s speech made it clear that New Zealand’s position in the alliance aims to stay true to what it was set up for – intelligence sharing.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speak to media during a press conference at Parliament on April 22, 2021.

“New Zealand has been very clear, certainly in this term and since we've held the portfolio, not to invoke the Five Eyes as the first point of contact of messaging out on a range of issues that really exist out of the remit of the Five Eyes,” Mahuta said.

Ardern backed her foreign minister and suggested the alliance was not the most appropriate forum for issuing these statements. She was also adamant the country’s opposition to issuing joint statements was not a back-down to China.

Australian officials claimed they were blindsided by the remarks. Ardern was heavily criticised by UK media as a result, being labelled the “West’s woke weak link”. She was also savaged in British Parliament, while Australia was praised for its actions in standing up to China.

Australia’s own relationship with China has soured considerably over the course of the past year. The nation has been more forthright in its criticism of China, and has faced trade restrictions.

Speaking in Aotearoa, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne​ said there will be no loss of respect if a Five Eyes country chooses against using the alliance to tackle issues which confront liberal democracies.

History of differing opinions

Auckland University associate professor of international relations and politics Stephen Hoadley​ says the issue of deportation will likely be at the top of the agenda during Morrison’s visit here.

Climate change will likely be on the table too, and the two nations’ differing positions on Five Eyes will possibly be “a matter for some discussion”.

But, as Hoadley explains, this isn’t the first time the two country’s have taken different stances to one another. In fact, disagreements between the nations are dotted throughout history.

501 deportees

A longstanding issue between the two trans-Tasman neighbours is the controversy around deportation.

Currently, any non-citizen sentenced to 12 months in an Australian prison is subject to deportation – even if they completed their time behind bars years ago. The deportees are known as 501s, named after the character section of the Australian Migration Act that allows the cancellation of their visa.

Australia’s enforcement of the immigration policy has dogged diplomatic relations since 2014. Alexander Gillespie,​ a professor of law at the University of Waikato, describes the deportation issue as a “difficulty”.

“Unless it gets solved [it] will get worse, and it becomes a major irritant which strains all other parts of their relationship.”

He says the two countries need to negotiate together and find a midway-point where the numbers are reduced and the conditions in which people are expelled are reconsidered.

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ./Stuff A trans-Tasman row once existed over apples, which New Zealand took to the World Trade Organisation.

Welfare payments

In the early 2000s, changes were made to certain categories around welfare payments to New Zealanders living in Australia.

To this day “that issue still wrangles,” Hoadley says. There are many New Zealanders living across the ditch who pay taxes, and whose children have grown up there, but unless they get Australian citizenship, they miss out on certain benefits.

Last year there was some momentum in this area due to the Covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand citizens living in Australia, whose work had been affected by the crisis, were given access to the Australian government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy. However, other welfare schemes have remained out of reach.

Mark Tantrum/Wellington International Airport The first trans-Tasman bubble flight from Australia to Wellington landed on April 19, 2021

Bitter apple row

Then there’s the case of the ‘bad’ apples. Since about 1986, New Zealand had been trying to get its apples into the Australian market, but restrictive quarantine measures barred the fruit. Australia's fears were centred around the risk of contagious fruit diseases spreading, such as fire blight, Hoadley says.

The trans-Tasman apple row really kicked off a little over a decade ago when Aotearoa sought a ruling from the World Trade Organisation (WTO) panel in a bid to resolve a longstanding dispute.

The WTO ruled in New Zealand's favour in 2010. Hoadley says the issue was resolved “in a very nice way” through an international adjudication of the case.

‘The closest of ties’

Although we have our differences, Hoadley says Australia and New Zealand are mostly on the same page.

“I wouldn't want to leave the impression that it’s been all disputatious, it hasn't been. In fact, it's one of the closest bilateral relationships of any two economies in the world.

“I would argue... closer than the US-Canada relationship, or the France-Belgium relationship, or the UK-Irish relationship,” he says.

Gillespie agrees, saying Australia is “our sibling”, and “the closest of ties” exist between the nations.

“Unlike every other country in the world, New Zealand has a special relationship with Australia above all other nations.”

“Although it's strained at the moment, our historical roots are completely intertwined,” he says.

Gillespie says it is “exceptionally unlikely” that New Zealand could be expelled from the Five Eyes.

“New Zealand’s been in much worse trouble with the Five Eyes before, like with the nuclear-free debate in the 1980s.”

He adds that at the moment there are some difficulties, like the issue of deportation.

“Unless you can resolve some of that stickiness, you won’t be able to get back to the point where we should be acting much more together, as we should be.”