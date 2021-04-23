The Five Eyes bluster will blow over, but beneath it lies a greater struggle for New Zealand

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has reiterated New Zealand's position on the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement, in a press conference with her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne.

ANALYSIS: There are plenty of secrets contained in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement, but New Zealand’s wariness about expanding the group’s purpose is hardly classified information.

Yet this week Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s comments – that New Zealand didn’t want the intelligence network to become a broader diplomatic tool – have been roundly criticised in both Australia and the United Kingdom.

Interpreted as New Zealand “backing away” from the Five Eyes network, New Zealand is said to have surprised Australian senior government officials, none of who were willing to put their name on the record.

A British Conservative MP, Bob Seely​, said in UK’s Parliament that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was “in a hell of an ethical mess”. And The Telegraph defence editor, Con Coughlin​, lashed out at Ardern for “cosying up to China’s communist rulers”.

The speculation and insults amount to bluster: New Zealand’s commitment to the intelligence-sharing network isn’t likely to budge. But beneath all this lies a deeper foreign policy problem for New Zealand which the Government is struggling to get to grips with.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta looks on as Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks to media during a press conference at Parliament on Thursday.

New Zealand’s Five Eyes partners – Australia, the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada – are heading in a different direction when it comes to combatting a rising China.

And their eagerness to build a constellation of countries to combat China’s rise, including leaning on the Five Eyes partnership and bringing economics and trade into security thinking, poses a distinct risk to New Zealand.

If New Zealand bullishly joins the fray, it risks economic retaliation from its largest trading partner, China, akin to that suffered by Australia. This is at a time when the economic damage wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic remains strongly felt.

Such a thought must make a Cabinet minister’s blood run cold.

Much of Mahuta’s speech about the New Zealand-China relationship on Monday could be considered the expected New Zealand approach. And the wariness about any expanded use of the Five Eyes wasn’t revelatory; New Zealand has plainly chosen against joining statements issued by the network’s countries on Beijing’s democracy crackdown in Hong Kong.

Though, for the relatively untested and moderately spoken foreign minister, her explicit statements on the matter struck a chord.

“For example, the position that we've taken in relation to Hong Kong expands the remit of what the Five Eyes was set up to do, and we're not prepared to go down that path,” Mahuta said after her speech.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks during a meeting with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta at Parliament on Thursday.

This same wariness was noticeable last year when Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg​ asked the finance ministers of the Five Eyes countries to co-ordinate on Covid-19 economic policies to "ensure global financial stability". Frydenberg explicitly used the term “Five Eyes”.

At the time, Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s office was reluctant to comment on the move. In a later Official Information Act response, Robertson told Stuff the meetings were for “economic leaders to discuss the impacts and response to Covid-19, and my participation was on that basis”.

“The Five Eyes is an intelligence grouping that is separate from these meetings,” Robertson emphasised.

This does not amount to backing away from the Five Eyes arrangement. As noted by Mahuta on Thursday, New Zealand values and greatly benefits from the existing arrangement – and it’s an outsized benefit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta speaks during a meeting at Parliament on Thursday. To her left, Ministry of Foreign Affairs chief executive Chris Seed and Security and Intelligence Service director-general Rebecca Kitteridge.

A 2015 report into the intelligence agencies found that for every intelligence report the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) gives a foreign partner, it receives 170 reports in return.

The arrangement has existed for more than six decades, through wars waged by allies that New Zealand has been happy or reluctant to support, and through New Zealand's removal from ANZUS Treaty in 1980s – a true breakdown in a strategic alliance.

It has lasted because it’s not political. Governments, policies, and views of the world might change, but intelligence agencies and the relationships between spies have always remained.

Illustrating this was the presence of New Zealand’s chief spy, SIS director-general Rebecca Kitteridge, at Thursday’s meeting between Mahuta and her Australian counterpart Marise Payne​.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, second from left, sits with colleagues including Australian Secret Intelligence Service director-general Paul Symon, third from right, to listen to a mihi whakatau, or welcome speech, at Parliament on Thursday.

Upon entering the room, Kitteridge warmly embraced her Australian equivalent, Australian Secret Intelligence Service director-general Paul Symon​.

The spooks were likely at the meeting for more than a catch-up. Both will hold each country's intelligence on Suhayra Aden​, the claimed Isis terrorist who has become a major diplomatic issue for the trans-Tasman relationship.

Nonetheless, all indications are New Zealand’s Five Eyes counterparts will continue to push for the grouping to have greater diplomatic, strategic, and economic meaning.

Payne, after the meeting with Mahuta on Thursday, said some international issues during this “era of greater strategic competition" in the Indo-Pacific could be dealt with “openly and publicly through the Five Eye's process”.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne receives a hongi from Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta on Thursday.

The trouble is, the Government doesn't appear to have a steady answer for how it will manage the pressure.

Mahuta has this week emphasised a desire to form broader coalitions. But when, three weeks ago, 14 countries signed a statement decried a lack of access provided to a World Health Organisation team investigating Covid’s origins in China, New Zealand wasn’t there.

New Zealand's statement about the report was quietly placed on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website last week.

And there's been a series of mishaps. Mahuta managed to talk herself into a position where it appeared she was offering to mediate between Australia and China. Trade Minister Damien O’Connor went on television and advised Australia to “follow us and show respect" to China.

The UK High Commissioner to New Zealand, Laura Clarke, in a recent speech spoke of the UK's eagerness to extend its influence into the Indo-Pacific, and a need for like-minded countries to work together to response to "challenge that China poses to our security, prosperity and values".

Each move has triggered suspicion in Five Eyes nations, generating now familiar bombastic headlines about deference to China.

Mahuta’s push to put Māori and the Treaty of Waitangi front-and-centre of the country’s foreign policy, while emphasising New Zealand's independence and desire for multilateralism, appears to possibly be the Government’s answer. In her speech on Monday, she described New Zealand as a Taniwha, “protectors of guardians, often of water”, and China as a dragon, “powerful and auspicious”.

Could New Zealand carve itself a space as a distinctly Pacific power broker, a protector Taniwha on the periphery of rising tensions?

Every country has a story about itself that it projects to the world, but how this vision will play to New Zealand’s traditional partners amid the worsening geopolitical struggle is far from clear.