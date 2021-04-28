New Zealand to provide $1m to Red Cross for India, as it deals with Covid-19 surge

Ventilators and oxygen have arrived in Delhi from the UK, with several other nations also pledging support.

New Zealand will give $1 million to the Red Cross to assist India as it grapples with a Covid-19 surge that is killing thousands every day.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Wednesday announced the Government would give the money to the Red Cross, which was working in India to provide oxygen cylinders and other medical supplies. New Zealand stood ready to offer further support.

The Indian Government has said not been actively seeking assistance from governments or organisations, though the High Commission to New Zealand said it was “not adverse” to assistance being channelled through the Red Cross.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says New Zealand will support India by provided $1m to the Red Cross.

“We believe a contribution to an international organisation that has a reputation for delivery is the most practical assistance we can make to India at this time,” Mahuta said, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“This is a distressing and challenging time for the people of India and we will work alongside the international community as we work to combat the debilitating impact of Covid-19 on the health of our people.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to assist the Indian government."

Mahuta said that, as well as providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators, the Red Cross was looking at scaling up its ambulance and blood service operations in India, and considering distributing personal protective equipment and hygiene kits.

Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Workers load oxygen cylinders at a charging station on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India on Friday, April 23.

The Covid-19 surge in India has become the worst in the world, with the country recording more than 300,000 new cases each day for more than six days in a row.

Data from Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the spread of Covid-19, shows the seven-day average of daily Covid-19 deaths in India was more than 2400 as of Monday.

The New Zealand Government recently suspended travel from India to New Zealand, due to concern that the managed isolation system could not safely handle the number of people coming from the country with Covid-19. The travel suspension lifted for New Zealand citizens, but not residents, on Wednesday.

India High Commission to New Zealand second secretary Paramjeet Singh said the Indian Government was not itself seeking assistance, “but at the same time is not averse to offer of help from foreign governments that may be routed through the Indian Red Cross”.

Anupam Nath/AP Indian health workers in protective suit carry the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation in Gauhati, India on Tuesday, April 27.

“India is indeed going through a difficult Covid-19 situation and deeply appreciates the solidarity shown by friendly countries.”

He said India was running short of oxygen.

“In case friendly countries wish to help, we would prefer oxygen generators, concentrators and cylinders at this point.”

The United States and Britain have in the past week committed to sending drug treatments, Covid-19 testing kits, ventilators and oxygen supplies to India.

Naendra Bhana, head of the Auckland Indian Association, said that the situation in India is “unprecedented” and being felt by Indian New Zealanders.

“The real issue is they need supplies, they need oxygen supplies, hospital beds and medical supplies,” he said.

The Auckland Indian Association is hurriedly trying to source medical supplies and oxygen cylinders, which are expected to cost over $100k.