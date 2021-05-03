Jacinda Ardern says differences with China are 'becoming harder to reconcile'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the differences with China are becoming harder to reconcile.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on China to act in a way that is consistent with its responsibilities as a growing power.

In a speech to the China Business Summit in Auckland on Monday Ardern emphasised the tensions in the relationship between China and New Zealand, saying the differences between the two countries were “becoming harder to reconcile” and there were “no guarantees” inside the relationship.

The speech comes as New Zealand has come under some pressure in foreign quarters over its reluctance to use the Five Eyes intelligence grouping to directly criticise China as a bloc.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, accounting for 29 per cent of our exports last year. The relationship has become more fraught in the past few years as New Zealand has sought to balance its trade relationship with the need to take a harder line on China’s anti-democratic crackdowns in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta delivers a speech on NZ-China relations at the NZ China Council in Wellington.

This has been further complicated by countries New Zealand tends to align itself with, such as Australia, taking a tougher line in their relations with China. As a result, China has placed tariffs and restrictions on Australian imports of barley, wine, meat, cotton, wood, coal and lobsters, hurting those industries.

“Managing the relationship is not always going to be easy and there can be no guarantees,” Ardern said.

“It will not have escaped the attention of anyone here that as China’s role in the world grows and changes, the differences between our systems – and the interests and values that shape those systems – are becoming harder to reconcile.”

Ardern said New Zealand and other countries were grappling with this challenge.

“We hope that China too sees it in its own core interests to act in the world in ways that are consistent with its responsibilities as a growing power, including as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

Ardern said New Zealand’s relationship with China remained “strong”.

She said given the countries’ different histories, worldviews and political and legal systems, New Zealand and China were going to take different perspectives on some important issues.

New Zealand was an open, pluralistic, democracy, with a focus on transparency and the rule of law, she said.

“There are some things on which China and New Zealand do not, cannot, and will not agree,” she said. “This need not derail our relationship, it is simply a reality.”

However she said the future of the relationship would be defined by how the countries navigated issues of concern, and she hoped they could speak “freely and frankly” together.

“As a significant power, the way that China treats its partners is important for us,” she said. “We will continue to promote the things that we believe in, and support the rules-based system that underpins our collective well-being.”

New Zealand “swims in its own lane” and would continue to do so, she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chinese Ambassador Wu Xi called for New Zealand to hold an “objective and just” position and not interfere in China’s internal affairs.

Chinese Ambassador Wu Xi called for the principles of equality, mutual respect, and mutual trust in state-to-state relations.

”We hope that the New Zealand side can hold an objective and just position, abide by international law, and not interfere in China’s internal affairs, so as to maintain the sound development of our bilateral relations,” she said.

Attempts to impose ideology on others and engage in group politics would only poison international cooperation and push the world into division or even confrontation, Wu said.

”We cannot tackle common challenges in a divided world and confrontation will lead us to nowhere,” she said.

Xinjiang and Hong Kong related issues were China’s internal affairs, involving China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, she said.

Allegations of forced labour or genocide in Xinjiang were “total lies” and rumours fabricated by some anti-China forces without any evidence which aimed to disrupt the development of Xinjiang and China as a whole, she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Former Prime Minister John Key says the New Zealand Government should not blindly follow the global rhetoric on China.

Though New Zealand and China had different social systems, stages of development, and economic sizes, we have forged common ground and deepened beneficial cooperation between us, she said.

“As we uphold the principles of mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation, we will enjoy more sustainable achievements for the benefit of our two peoples,” Wu said. “China is ready to work with New Zealand to push for greater development of our relationship.”

Former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said that the New Zealand Government should not blindly follow the global rhetoric on China, which has “hardened, deteriorated and worsened” in the past few years.

He said issues around China and Taiwan, Hong Kong, South China Seas had been around since his time in office and New Zealand had historically respected China’s rights around its territories. This however, he said did not mean it shouldn't discuss the issues as it sees them.

“We are much more likely to be successful if we have a constructive relationship as friends and we can raise the issues that we have,” he said.

He added that even though he had always said New Zealand exporters should consider all markets, he believed that “China is going to be more important going forward not less.”

Audio provided by RNZ.