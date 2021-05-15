Christchurch Call focuses on tech companies' algorithms, six countries join

Jacinda Ardern urged tech leaders to take more responsibility during her speech at the Christchurch Call summit in Paris. (Video first published on May 16, 2019)

The Christchurch Call has been joined by six more countries: the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Estonia, Peru and Tunisia.

A second leaders summit was held for the Christchurch Call, an international effort to tackle terrorist and violent extremism content started by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron, in the early hours of Saturday morning, New Zealand time.

Ardern beamed into the meeting from Wellington, joining Macron and Microsoft president Brad Smith among 14 leaders and 120 call members.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recorded a statement for the event, and talked of the “tsunami of these manifestos of hate”. British authorities had discovered more than 314,500 pieces of terror material on the Internet in the past decade.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern co-chaired a leaders summit for the Christchurch Call on Saturday morning. (file photo)

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron to co-chair Christchurch Call leaders' summit

* PM Jacinda Ardern: United States an 'important partner' as it joins the Christchurch Call taking on terrorists and violent extremists

* Jacinda Ardern wraps up Paris trip meeting Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, says engagement with US will continue



The United States, which joined the more than 50 governments and companies supporting the call a week before the summit, was represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Christchurch Call was started after the Christchurch mosque terror attacks in 2019. Crisis response protocols developed between countries and companies have been used to expunge online broadcasts of terror attacks twice since 2019 – for livestreamed attacks in Halle, Germany, and Glendale, Arizona.

The effort has increasingly focussed on the more difficult work of curbing radicalisation through tech companies’ algorithms, which are seen as pushing extreme content to Internet users.

“Algorithms are where many of us are looking to,” Ardern said.

“From the call membership you see the view that the existence of algorithms themselves is not necessarily the problem, it’s whether or not they are being ethically used.”

The tech companies, including Facebook and Twitter, had a desire to talk about whether the algorithms could be used for “positive interventions” to prevent radicalisation and had already made significant changes, she said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a summit in Paris where the Christchurch Call was founded, in 2019.

“One of the things that we’re all very mindful of is that we can talk about the interventions in the way that harmful content is either shut down ... We can talk about whether or not algorithms lead people into dangerous places ... But ultimately what we want are citizens themselves who are resilient in an online world.”

Asked about whether the US was willing to sufficiently regulate the tech companies, given that companies have legal immunity in the US over the material they publish, Ardern said regulation was not the only tool to curb terrorism and radicalisation online.

“The US has a number of regulatory issues that it's continuing to work through in its domestic contact ... They have a particular take on the way that platforms are treated as a publisher or not,” Ardern said.

In her opening statement to the summit, Ardern said the Christchurch Call needed to improve in three ways. The community behind the call needed to become “self-sustaining”, and the crisis response protocols needed to be improved.

Paul Ellis/AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pre-recorded a message for the Christchurch call.

“We understand how algorithms, at-risk Internet users, and extreme networks interact on the path to radicalisation."

Smith, the president of Microsoft, said in an opening statement that his company remained fully committed to the call and wanted to ensure the Internet was a “force for good”.

“We must address the role that algorithmic outcomes play in an individual's path towards violent extremism, and ultimately towards violent action,” he said.

Johnson, in his recorded message, said terrorist content was a “metastasising tumour within the Internet – a series of tumours”.

“We've just launched the new legislation that will require all these tech giants swiftly to identify and take down illegal content, and they can be very good at it sometimes, but there's clearly much more room for them to do more,” he said, offering to share the legislation with other countries.

InternetNZ's chief executive Jordan Carter said the workplan agreed to on Saturday was an important step and said it was committed to being part of the Christchurch Call community to tackle the rise of terrorism and violent extremism online while ensuring a free and open Internet and respect for human rights.

Its international chief advisor Dr Ellen Strickland said the challenge would be the ongoing commitment to continue working together and making progress.