Waikato DHB hack escalates to national crisis, top-level officials to meet in Wellington

It's a complex attack that won't be resolved fast but more information on timeframes should be available soon, Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee said in the May 26 media conference.

A crisis meeting of the Government's top-level officials is due to be held in Wellington as the Waikato District Health Board struggles to recover from a crippling hack of its information technology systems.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the Government had “stepped up” the crisis response to the ransomware attack, and the Officials' Committee for Domestic and External Security Co-ordination (ODESC) would meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the response.

ODESC is the primary committee of the country's national security system, and is assembled to respond to crises which pose a threat to New Zealand's security, sovereignty or economy. It was stood up after a cyber-attack on the NZX last year and convened in the hours after the Christchurch mosque terror attacks in 2019.

“The crisis response to the ransomware attack on the Waikato DHB has been stepped up. The Ministry of Health is increasing its resourcing of the dedicated response team,” Little said, in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

“Patient wellbeing and supporting the staff remains the Government’s first priority,” he said in the statement.

“The Cancer Control Agency is leading on a nationwide response to ensure people get the cancer care they need. Patients have not, at this stage, required transfer to Australia.”

Little said he was monitoring the situation closely.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking to reporters in Christchurch, said the Government had been working closely with the health board and would “continue to provide whatever support is required”.

The IT systems of the health board, which is the fifth-largest in the country and provides care to more than 430,000 people, remain inaccessible more than a week after the attack was launched.

A group appearing to take responsibility for the cyber-attack contacted media companies, including Stuff, on Monday night. Stuff has decided not to report the details and has referred the matter to police investigating the hack.

On Tuesday, Little said in a statement that the Government would not pay a ransom.

Stuff sought an interview with Little about the cyber-attack on Tuesday evening, however his office declined.

And on Wednesday, Waikato DHB boss Kevin Snee repeated that paying was not Government policy, when asked about ransoms during a media conference.

The DHB was working on the assumption that a file sent to several New Zealand media outlets – and referred to police – was leaked by the hackers, he said.

“It is a basic contract with our patients that we keep their information private. So it is very upsetting and concerning both for our staff and our patients.”

However, there had been few calls to an 0800 number the DHB set up for people with privacy concerns.

The DHB was confident in the criminal investigation and that police and cyber-security experts were dealing with the attack, Snee said.

“Staff are working around the clock to return us to business as usual. Due to the complexity of the situation, the incident is not going to resolve quickly.”

Recovery could take months, he said.

“But, the incident itself, we should be in a better position to comment over the next few days on when we are likely to have things back up and running. It is certainly going to run into next week.”

Snee did not know if any other DHBs had been targeted with the same attack but said he did not think Waikato was unusual in the way it set up IT infrastructure.