The threat of the Victorian outbreak

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said they are keeping a close eye on the evolving Covid-19 situation in Melbourne.

EDITORIAL: Here we go again. Even Melbourne’s famous casino is closed.

As we waited on this side of the Tasman for news about Victoria’s Covid-19 lockdown, journalists and other interested parties noticed something unusual. New Zealand’s Covid announcements have been a well-oiled machine, with press conferences signalled some time in advance and always running to plan, whereas an 11am announcement in Melbourne was not signalled until 17 minutes earlier, according to The Age’s live blog, and was slightly delayed.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Staff wearing PPE are seen among massive queues at a pop-up Covid test site in Melbourne.

It may seem like a minor point, but it would appear to express a wider lack of discipline in the Victorian response.

Of course the people of Victoria, including around 80,000 New Zealanders who live there, are in a terrible predicament, and we sympathise. The state has just imposed a seven-day lockdown, after 11 new active cases were announced on Thursday. There are now 34 cases, one of whom is on a ventilator.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 17 new cases of virus in managed isolation, 12 from India flight

* Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine purchase order made for 8.5 million doses, enough for every New Zealander



Victorian officials have also identified 150 exposure sites across Melbourne. A political blame game has intensified.

There are only five reasons Victorians can leave their homes. Along with the four from previous lockdowns – care and caregiving, exercise, essential work and grocery shopping – they have added a fifth, which is vaccination. They can travel no further than 5km from home, other than in exceptional circumstances.

This all sounds depressingly familiar to New Zealanders who recall the lockdowns of 2020, but it is also a warning. We have dreaded an outbreak like this since the travel bubble with Australia opened a little over a month ago. It seems miraculous that the bubble has not yet produced a community case in New Zealand, and that we have not had one since February.

The Victorian outbreak and lockdown should shake us out of our complacency, and remind us to keep scanning QR codes and acting as though the virus is still a possibility, rather than a distant memory.

Some may now wonder if the trans-Tasman bubble was premature. But the timing was probably right, and it’s important to remember the growing clamour, especially from tourism operators, to open the border with Australia even earlier than we did.

The design of the bubble always allowed for the threat of an outbreak in one state, which could be sealed off from the rest of Australia, and from us. Direct flights from Melbourne to New Zealand ceased on Tuesday. Time will tell if that was quick enough.

The outbreak is a highly contagious Indian variant and has been traced through genomic sequencing to another state. The original source is a man who was infected over two weeks ago in an isolation facility in Adelaide. He then returned to Melbourne.

One response has been to drop the age of eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine from 50 to 40 in Victoria.

This response would also make New Zealand health officials sweat were such an outbreak to suddenly flare up here. As has been reported this week, the mass vaccination programme will not start for another two months, with the timeline quietly changing. “From July” is now “from the end of July”.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins​ has said he expects to know more about the further delivery of Pfizer vaccine batches in about a week, and that the larger goal of vaccinating all New Zealanders by Christmas remains in place.

We all need to hope, pray and scan that the Victorian outbreak doesn’t jump the ditch before then.